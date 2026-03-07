Dr. Jordan B. Peterson once wrote:

Mark my words:

Next we romanticize suicide.

Then it becomes a contagion of death.

Administered by the State.

I’ve written about Canada’s MAiD program and euthanasia in other countries. I’ve covered how the MAiD program moves towards transhumanism, the slippery slope reaching America, the dystopian novel UNWIND, and reflecting on the assisted suicide of Daniel Kahneman.

Canada’s MAiD program—Medical Assistance in Dying, basically their polished, judge-approved version of euthanasia—is barreling towards its 100,000th case. Nothing shouts “compassionate care” like 100,000 state-approved terminations in under a decade. The Canadian government has euthanized, put down, or killed nearly 100,000 of its own citizens in the name of compassion and restoring human dignity. It’s now the 5th leading cause of death in Canada behind cancer, heart disease, and accidents.

MAiD With ‘Good’ Intentions

But this is the disastrous, deadly consequence of what these euthanasia programs inevitably become: the mass, state-sanctioned execution of inconvenient groups in society. Whether struggling with disabilities, socioeconomic hardships, inadequate access to medical care, or other vulnerabilities, the system has escalated to the point where one in every 20 deaths in Canada is now funded and carried out—no pun intended—by the government itself.

On that note, far more Canadians die from MAiD euthanasia per capita than Americans do from gun violence—and by a wide margin. In 2024, Canada’s MAiD rate was around 41 per 100,000 (government-funded euthanasia), while the US gun death rate hovers around 14 per 100,000. Yet the media fixates on the latter. And here’s something telling: 96% of MAiD patients in Canada are white. Make of it what you will.

This isn’t a slippery slope. It’s an elevator shaft.

In Canada, it was never truly intended to be limited to people with terminal illnesses. The common Western narrative around assisted dying/euthanasia is that it’s reserved for “extraordinary” cases: people in extreme, unrelievable suffering who are clearly dying soon (e.g., late-stage terminal cancer with months left).

But euthanasia doesn’t actually solve how we navigate suffering—it’s just packaged that way to make it seem healing, positive, or compassionate so it can be baked into law. We saw the writing on the wall years ago, Canada has dramatically expanded its euthanasia program. It now includes not just those with terminal diagnoses, but also people with disabilities, those facing low socioeconomic status, depressed individuals, and—critics argue—cases verging on seasonal or treatable depression. They’re targeting the disabled, and the darkest part that’s being imported elsewhere is that elderly people are extremely expensive for the system.

In places like the Netherlands, they’ve used it on depressed teenagers and young adults—see the story of the 29-year-old who was euthanized for psychiatric issues after years of mental health struggles.

Kelsi Sheren - Afghanistan War Veteran

Kelsi Sheren is a Canadian combat veteran who served as an artillery gunner and female searcher in Afghanistan, who has PTSD from witnessing traumatic events—including the death of a comrade. She also has traumatic brain injury, major depressive disorder, and other war-related conditions. She didn’t exactly receive a hero’s welcome coming home to Canada. Struggling profoundly with her mental health, she fought through multiple therapies and barriers in Canada’s healthcare and veterans’ support systems, eventually finding healing through a combination of community support, purpose-driven work (including founding Brass & Unity, which turns bullet casings into jewelry to fund veteran mental health initiatives), movement, psychedelics via a rare special access program, and innovative treatments often unavailable domestically.

Now an outspoken advocate, author of Brass and Unity: One Woman’s Journey Through the Hell of Afghanistan and Back, podcaster, and frequent speaker. She appeared on Jordan B. Peterson’s podcast in Episode 446: “War, PTSD, & Psychedelics | Kelsi Sheren”, released on May 6, 2024 (recorded April 22, 2024).

She’s become a vocal critic of Canada’s MAiD program. She argues that it has expanded far beyond its original intent for terminal illnesses into a system that too readily offers euthanasia—often instead of adequate therapy, recovery resources, or supports—to vulnerable groups like veterans with PTSD, the disabled, those with chronic mental illness, or people facing socioeconomic hardships, describing it as coercive, cost-saving, and a betrayal that devalues life rather than providing true help. Her story and activism stem from personal survival and a mission to expose what she sees as systemic failures that prioritize death over healing.

A notable clip from an exclusive/extended portion on the Daily Wire+ is titled “The Horrifying Truth Behind MAID They Aren’t Telling You”, where Kelsi discusses alarming aspects of MAiD expansions, offers to vulnerable people (including veterans, disabled, or those with mental health issues), and cases she views as coercive or system-driven rather than compassionate.

Kiano Vafaeian - Mental Disease and MAiD

In late December 2025, 26-year-old Kiano Vafaeian from Ontario was euthanized under Canada’s MAiD program in British Columbia after repeated denials in his home province. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child, he suffered partial vision loss (including total blindness in one eye) linked to complications and a car accident at age 17, which exacerbated long-term mental health issues, including seasonal depression. His grieving mother, Margaret Marsilla, has publicly condemned the system, alleging doctors coached him on meeting “Track 2” criteria (for non-terminal but grievously suffering cases), that he became fixated on MAiD as an escape from his decade-old trauma. This is similar to the case of Zoraya ter Beek in the Netherlands who dreamed of her new home in the urn sitting on her fireplace (see my article here).

Ms. Marsilla argued that inadequate safeguards allowed approval despite his vulnerable mental state—highlighting broader concerns about the program’s expansion and potential coercion of those with treatable conditions rather than providing robust support for healing. This young man, Kiano, is now dead because we’ve accepted that it’s better, more compassionate, and kinder to kill people suffering any sort of mental anguish than to help them walk through it and rediscover the value and beauty of their lives. The family is now advocating for reforms to protect similar individuals.

MAiD and the United States

And MAiD is already authorized in about 14 states (including D.C.). New York just passed it—Gov. Hochul signed the Medical Aid in Dying Act in February 2026, though it won’t kick in until later this year. Hochul and Mayor Mamdani are trying to figure out how to handle the massive NYC budget—it’s bigger than the entire state budget of Florida, which has three times the population.

California has fully embraced MAiD for years. Even Gavin Newsom spoke about sitting by his mom’s bedside during her assisted suicide back in 2002—she had terminal breast cancer—and he opened up about it in a Washington Post interview recently. The Washington Post report and his memoir expressed deep grief and remorse regarding her death. He was 34 and a San Francisco supervisor at the time. But maybe it was his mom’s decision and he helped her.

Why Nobody’s Talking About It

It’s mind-boggling how we are not talking about government-funded executions. We can have a fascinating debate on compassion and empathy and walking with people through difficult times. Physician assisted suicide (nurse-practitioner assisted suicide in Canada) never solves the problem and only creates a slippery slope that ends up killing people who never should have been eligible for such programs in the first place. Suffering isn’t a legitimate reason for execution.

Same Day Suicide and Twin Suicide Capsules

Yet MAiD keeps accelerating into the surreal: same-day euthanasia is now routine. In 2023, 65 Ontarians alone entered a doctor’s office—taxpayer-funded—and carried out in body bags, their deaths completed the same day they asked.

Nitrogen-based suicide pods like the Sarco, invented by Australian euthanasia advocate Philip Nitschke, are 3D-printed capsules that deliver a rapid flow of nitrogen gas to induce ‘painless’ death by hypoxia (oxygen deprivation), causing unconsciousness in seconds and death in minutes.

For simultaneous or “double” suicides—particularly for couples wishing to die together—Nitschke announced development of a larger variant called the “Double Dutch” Sarco in early 2026. This twin-capable model accommodates two people side-by-side and requires both occupants to press individual activation buttons at the same time for the nitrogen release to occur, preventing unilateral use; it also incorporates AI to evaluate mental capacity and bypass traditional psychiatric assessments. While the original single-occupant Sarco was used once in Switzerland in September 2024 (resulting in arrests and device seizure), the Double Dutch version remains in prototype/development stage amid intense ethical, legal, and public controversy over autonomy, potential coercion, and the role of technology in end-of-life decisions.

MAiD for Newborn Babies

The Quebec College of Physicians is requesting euthanasia for severely ill newborn babies. This is the elevator shaft of assisted-dying. Do we include newborn babies who are struggling with a disability or a severe illness? Certainly, it’s cheaper than NICU care and treating them. But this is where this train leads.

Will we start using MAiD for female infanticide?

Female infanticide is the deliberate killing of newborn girls, often through methods like suffocation, drowning, poisoning, neglect, or abandonment, driven primarily by deep-rooted cultural preferences for sons in patriarchal societies. This practice, also termed gender-selective killing or “gendercide,” has been documented across history and continents but remains most prevalent in parts of South Asia. Deranged old-age support or ancestral rites, historical policies like China’s former one-child rule and dowry systems and son preference have intensified pressure to produce male heirs.

MAiD and the Future

How soon before people with certain religious beliefs qualify for physician-assisted death? Disagree, and you might be branded a radical extremist unfit for society. This goes straight into the dystopian novel UNWIND. One thing is clear: this trajectory is unsustainable for a functioning society and exposes the core flaws of socialized medicine.

With socialized health care, the government is incentivized to get you off of their ledger. This leads to a movement where we’re all going to go kill grandma. It’s ironic just some months ago, if you didn’t wear a mask, you wanted to kill grandma. Now if you don’t want to kill grandma, you’re a bad person. You don’t want to end this way, you’re such a strong person, die with dignity.

Whatever it is, we are perfectly created human beings in the divine image of God. And we’re on this earth for a reason, and the world would not be the same without you.

