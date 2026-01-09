Stage 5 Agadir to Smara

Adrenaline is a double negative. In the 5th stage of the 2005 Dakar rally, the race radio announces that the Spanish rider, Jordi Duran, crashed at very high speed, breaking both femurs, his elbow, collarbone, wrist, and ribs. He suffered a concussion and a punctured lung. Lucky to be alive, he was airlifted to a local hospital. Shortly after, we hear on the radio that American Kellon Walch crashed at the same place. He did not see the wash and crashed nearly at the same speed. His bike is damaged, but not beyond repair, and his left shoulder is hurt, but he’s able to get back up and finish out the stage.

The goal of the Dakar rally for a professional rider is to win; for the rest, it’s to finish. In order to win the race, it’s obligatory to pass other riders, a seemingly mundane point, but passing is a talent. Much like a chess game, moves must be calculated and planned. Anyone can ride a motorcycle fast for one day, but to do it for 18 consecutive days is anot…