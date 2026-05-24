Priests and Suicide: My Encounter with Father Mike Schmitz

I recently met Father Mike Schmitz during his Parables tour in Jacksonville, Florida. I arrived with no expectations except to say hello and take a family photo. God always has other plans.

I decided to bring a copy of my book, The Revolutionary Ketamine, and present it to Father Mike. I was hesitant at first to present my book, given the stance of the Catholic church on psychedelics and psychedelic-like substances:

“The use of drugs inflicts very grave damage on human health and life. Their use, except on strictly therapeutic grounds, is a grave offense. Clandestine production and trafficking in drugs are scandalous practices. They constitute direct co-operation in evil, since they encourage people to practice gravely contrary to the moral law.”

After a few minutes, I presented my work to Father Mike and recounted some of my stories of stopping suicide with the therapeutic use of ketamine. We also discussed my work with Jordan Peterson and the transgender oral arguments at the Supreme Court (here).

Immediately, Father Mike was excited, and his eyes were wide, and he asked, “Would ketamine be something that could help prevent a priest from wanting to commit suicide?”

I answered, “Yes, as long as the intention is to aim up, so to speak.” (No pun intended).

Father Mike replied, “I know a priest who needs help with suicidal ideations. This could be great!”

Afterward, I described a couple of my cases, and at the same time, I also said that ketamine was not for everyone and that therapy must be involved. He agreed, and we left it at that. He then handed my book to his assistant, thanked me, and said that he would get back to me.

A few moments later, I ran into the photographer in the hallway just before the show began. He told me that Father Mike had continued talking about ketamine’s potential to prevent suicide for several minutes after I left.

Apparently, my book The Revolutionary Ketamine had made quite a splash in unexpected ways. The encounter was a delightful surprise and yet another powerful reminder that the project had been worth every ounce of effort—for me and for everyone involved in bringing the book to life.

Can Ketamine Be Used to Stop Suicide in Priests and other clergy?

Yes, ketamine shows strong evidence for rapidly reducing suicidal ideation and treating severe depression, which could apply to priests and other clergy facing mental health challenges.

I immediately read Dr. Anthony Isacco’s paper titled, “Why Priests Need Hope, and Community, Now More Than Ever.”

Dr. Isacco is the Program Director for the Master’s program in Clinical Psychology at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota. It’s interesting that Father Mike is from Duluth, Minnesota, about 4 hours from Saint Mary’s University.

Priests are Human

The reality of depression and the need for hope among priests cannot be denied. Priests and clergy often serve as first responders for others’ mental health crises, which can compound their own burdens.

Then I thought about how a priest’s work is much like a physician’s in many ways. Both are called to care for the whole person—body, mind, and soul—especially in moments of suffering, crisis, or death. Both stand as mediators between despair and hope. In fact, for much of the Middle Ages, the roles were often literally united. Many physicians were priests or monks. Monasteries served as the primary centers of medical learning and care; monks copied ancient medical texts, ran infirmaries and early hospitals, and provided both spiritual and physical healing. Priests were expected to have basic medical knowledge so they could assign penances wisely, perform last rites, and take a penitent’s physical health into account.

Notable examples include:

St. Luke the Evangelist was a physician (1st century), traditionally regarded as one of the earliest Christian figures. St. Paul called him “the beloved physician” (Colossians 4:14), and he is the same person who authored the Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles.

Hildegard of Bingen (12th century) was a Benedictine abbess, mystic, and pioneering physician who authored major works on herbal medicine, diagnosis, and the interconnection of body and soul.

Peter of Spain (c. 1215–1277) was a physician, philosopher, and theologian who became Pope John XXI. He authored one of the most widely used medical textbooks of the Middle Ages (Thesaurus Pauperum).

Thomas Linacre (c. 1460–1524) was an English priest, humanist scholar, and royal physician to Henry VII and Henry VIII. He founded the Royal College of Physicians in London.

Healers Need Healing

As I describe in my book The Revolutionary Ketamine, healthcare workers are often expected to push through grueling hours, emotional trauma, and burnout while rarely having a space to confide in anyone about what they are experiencing. The same is true for priests and other clergy. In both vocations, a deep-rooted stigma surrounds seeking mental health help—admitting vulnerability is often not an option and can feel like a failure of faith, duty, or strength.

Is Suicide Prevalent among Catholic Priests and other Clergy?

Only humans are capable of true suicide. The four pillars of suicide are severe isolation, hopelessness, being a burden to society and others, and, in a moment of severe vulnerability, along with a means of taking one’s life.

Religion generally correlates with lower suicide risk at the population level (via community, meaning, and prohibitions), and many priests thrive with strong spiritual life, fraternity, exercise, rest, and therapy. But clergy face occupational hazards that may offset this.

The exact suicide rate among Catholic priests in the United States is not publicly known, though we do know anecdotally that American priests have died by suicide. In contrast, suicide among Catholic nuns has historically been extremely rare in most parts of the world. However, India—particularly the state of Kerala—reported more than two dozen sisters (nuns) have died by suicide over the past twenty-plus years, often amid reports of depression, burnout, or exploitation. Interestingly, Kerala is also the state that recorded some of the highest rates of child and adolescent suicides in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns.

Thankfully, there do not appear to be any alarming trends or a suicide crisis among the U.S. presbyterate. Still, priests often fit the profile of individuals at higher risk to think about suicide and to act on those thoughts — adult, single men who live alone — and they face distinct stressors that may darken their mental health.

An Aging Population

The priesthood in the United States is graying and, in some places, shrinking. Younger priests are often given more responsibilities than what is developmentally appropriate and tasked with addressing more complex problems in their parishes. We’re seeing the same thing in healthcare, where physician burnout and retirement rates are at an all-time high.

Why might a Catholic Priest Feel Hopeless?

Pope John Paul 2 once said, “We cannot live without hope. We have to have some purpose in life, some meaning to our existence. We have to aspire to something. Without hope, we begin to die.”

Suicidal ideation emerges when people do not see another way out of their problems and distress. They have exhausted their coping skills and want to escape. Their ability to solve problems and see alternatives is impaired.

People lose hope when they cannot see a way to escape their pain or to solve their problem. And to be clear, pain is as real as it gets; no one can dismiss the crushing weight of unrelenting emotional, spiritual, or psychological suffering.

Furthermore, suicide is an engineering problem. People who commit suicide engineer their death to perfection in some cases. The story of Sylvia Plath, the renowned American poet and author of The Bell Jar and Ariel, died by suicide on February 11, 1963, at age 30 in her London home (England). She placed her head in the kitchen gas oven and turned on the gas, dying from carbon monoxide poisoning. Before doing so, she carefully sealed the kitchen door with towels and tape to protect her two young children (Nicholas and Frieda), who were sleeping upstairs. She also left a note with her doctor’s phone number.

Hopelessness sets in — understood in psychology as unchangeable negative expectations about the future and a judgment that problems can’t be solved.

For example, many dioceses are merging and closing parishes due to a shortage of priests. The merger process itself can be extremely challenging, leaving priests caught between diocesan directives and parishioner outrage.

Moreover, priests continue to minister in the unrelenting shadow of the sexual abuse crisis. Even the best, healthiest, and happiest priests still have some anxiety about being one wrong move — or misperception — away from being removed from ministry, and that any given day could bring a negative headline about the Church to their newsfeed. Some priests may be asking themselves: Is this ever going to get better?

The Messiah Complex

In a study conducted by Dr. Anthony Isacco with Catholic priests, many described struggling with a “Messiah Complex”—the irrational belief that they must personally save everyone and solve every problem in their parish. This mindset creates immense pressure to be perfect, often leading to chronic overwork, emotional exhaustion, and a deep sense of failure when they inevitably fall short. Over time, this unrelenting burden can quietly feed the very hopelessness and isolation that fuel suicidal ideation.

Suicide is Ever Prevalent

In the United States, suicide rates steadily climbed over the past two decades, with a brief dip in 2018-2019. Even so, let’s not forget that suicide rates recently reached over 50,000 people a year, and that’s not including the possible suicides from the over 100,000 drug and fentanyl deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 triggered a wave of mental-health problems, contributing to record-high deaths by suicide in 2023 and 2024. This is outlined in The Revolutionary Ketamine and many other sources.

Rates of Suicide Among Priests and Clergy

Reliable, comprehensive statistics on suicide rates or suicidal ideation specifically among Catholic priests (or clergy more broadly) are limited. Exact figures are often unavailable due to underreporting, privacy concerns, small population sizes, and varying definitions across studies. Data tends to be anecdotal, regional, or drawn from media reports rather than large-scale epidemiological studies.

In the United States, there’s no precise national rate. Anecdotal reports indicate suicides occur, but there do not appear to be “alarming trends” or a widespread crisis among U.S. priests. Priests fit higher-risk demographic profiles (adult single men living alone) and face unique stressors like isolation, burnout, and the ongoing effects of the sexual abuse crisis.

In Brazil, one analysis reported ~40 priest suicides from August 2016 to June 2023. In Ireland, at least 8 priests died by suicide over a 10-year period (roughly 2007–2017), amid concerns over aging clergy, declining vocations, isolation, and scandals. Ireland’s general suicide rate was ~11 per 100,000 at the time, so this represented a notable cluster relative to the small number of priests. At least 7 priest suicides occurred in France over 4 years in one study.

Suicidal ideations in Priests and other Clergy

18% of U.S. Protestant senior pastors reported contemplating self-harm or suicide in the past year (2024 Barna study).

Loneliness/isolation strongly correlates: 26% of pastors who felt more alone reported such thoughts, vs. 5% of those who did not.

What’s the Big Deal if a Priest Commits Suicide? Aren’t They Going to Heaven Anyway?

This is where it gets a bit sticky. The Church teaches that suicide is gravely wrong and an immoral sin. Life is a gift from God; we are mere stewards, not owners, of our lives. Suicide contradicts the natural human inclination to preserve life. It is contrary to the just love of self and the love of God. When a priest does commit suicide, the Church does not presume damnation. Judgment belongs to God alone, who knows the full circumstances, mental state, and the heart of that person. Again, it’s important to remember that priests and other clergy are human!

When a priest dies by suicide, it impacts the entire community. Thus, priests need support from their entire community to flourish in their vocation and ministry. Sadly, in every story of a priest’s suicide, the priest dies alone. The most important thing one can do if they are thinking of suicide is to inform someone and get help.

So, back to the original question – Can ketamine help priests with suicide and suicidal ideations? I would say the answer is a resounding yes, and as long as the treatment is done in a manner that is aiming up, the act is moral and should be considered. Finally, ketamine and other substances might help, but are certainly not the first options.

If you or someone you know is struggling, resources like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.) or the Catholic Crisis Hotline (888-808-8724) are available.

Refs

https://www.ncregister.com/commentaries/isacco-priests-need-hope-and-community

Anthony Isacco, Ph.D. (Catholic psychologist who works with seminarians and priests).

https://www.barna.com/research/pastors-thoughts-suicide-self-harm/