I recently sat down with a good friend of mine, a former World Tour professional cyclist. Nowadays he’s in the business side of the sport and, amongst other things, manages riders. We got on the topic of how pro cyclists nowadays are going so much faster than previous generations, even compared to the doping era.

Paris-Roubaix

The jaw-dropping pace of the 2026 edition, where Wout van Aert won the fastest-ever Paris-Roubaix with an unprecedented average speed of 48.91 km/h (over 30 mph) across 260 km. In fact it was so fast that the rider who finished in last place inside the time cut actually rode the course roughly 7 minutes faster than Sagan’s winning time in 2018. This can of course be due to wind conditions, but it also illustrates the general level is higher and the racing is much faster earlier on in races compared with previous years.

The second example is that, in this year’s Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar broke Marco Pantani’s Alpe d’Huez record (36 minutes 40 seconds) on Stage 1…