You slip suddenly on the back patio deck. You fall. You outstretch your hand. Suddenly your forearm crashes into the wooden deck. First the shock, then you yell, not sure what you just did. You look; it’s scraped up, and you’re in an awful lot of pain. But you can move your fingers and arm, and it seems it’ll be fine.

However, the question is, if you do this in your teens or twenties, you wouldn’t even think once about falling and getting back up. Then you do this in your thirties, forties, and even fifties, and this raises questions about how strong your bones really are, and then take it a step further: this same fall in your 60s, 70s, or 80s would mean with almost certainty that you would break your arm, radius or ulna or both. Even worse, it might even be an open fracture, which could turn into infection and sepsis, and you fighting for your life.

It doesn’t matter what longevity scheme you use. This is how you have to think as we age. Just because you look a little younger doesn’t mean your bones are strong or your heart is resilient. The bones and heart become weaker as we age. And no matter how well prepared you are, that fall will come, whether it’s a back porch deck or one of the most dangerous places for an older adult on the planet: stepping out of the shower or bathroom and slipping. That’s why keeping your bones strong and healthy from a young age can protect you later in life.

Gradual loss of function with age

Nearly everyone experiences a decline in upper limb strength with age; usually not a complete loss of function. Instead, it often shows up suddenly in ordinary tasks such as grabbing a glass of milk, raising it, and bringing over the plate, to your mouth.

People have called this many things over the past century. Some call it wear and tear. A “tear” implies an event. Something was intact, a force was applied, and it tore. Acute injuries often leave evidence of that event—edema, hemorrhage, surrounding tissue reaction, or other signs of trauma.

Words Matter

But many of the “tears” we see on MRIs of middle-aged and older adults are nothing of the sort. They represent years of degeneration, tissue remodeling, and attrition. This is chronic disease. One thing’s for sure: even after hundreds of years of modern medicine, we don’t have great answers to these problems.

If you wore the same pair of jeans for 20 years and eventually developed a hole in the knee, you probably wouldn’t say you tore your jeans. You’d say they wore out. Yet we routinely use the same emotionally loaded word—tear—for a degenerative signal and tissue attrition that developed over decades.

Those words matter because patients read their reports, and ‘tear’ tells them something is broken and may need to be fixed. Perhaps it’s time for the medical communities to develop language that better distinguishes acute traumatic injury from age-appropriate degenerative change. Better terminology wouldn’t just make our reports more precise; it might prevent unnecessary fear—and perhaps unnecessary treatment.

How do we overcome these failings of our aging bodies?

Whether things are torn or worn out, many patients still believe they are broken and need fixing, often when it doesn’t. For example, simple sprains can be best treated with early protected weight-bearing and rehabilitation. This helps recovery by putting a controlled load through the ligament and guiding new collagen formation. Early rehabilitation also helps to preserve muscle strength, proprioception, and balance while preventing the prolonged swelling and stiffness that accompany immobilization.

Should you get surgery for a partial tear of the rotator cuff tendon?

Many have started to question this philosophy. Depending if it causes pain, wakes you up from sleep, and limits your activities and sports, it possible? A recent study compared a structured rehabilitation program to surgical repair for symptomatic partial rotator cuff tears. Both groups had nearly identical function at 6 months. The rehab group recovered faster. It matched arthroscopic repair early, without the operation. But six months of rehab matching surgery is too short to dismiss as a surgical advantage. We have other data out to 6 years. At 6 years, there was no difference in pain or patient satisfaction between surgery and physical therapy. More importantly, repairing the tear did not protect against developing shoulder osteoarthritis later.

Are there other alternatives?

Well, certainly there are. You could do nothing, like most people. They find ways around the problem and hide it very well. True physical therapy is an art form. It’s not just about pulleys and levers and tendons and ligaments. It involves the global function of a joint or area of the body. And unfortunately, it often involves pain.

First is the principle of pain.

Pain is a universal human experience—a visceral and undeniable reality that strikes at the core of our existence. It’s an affliction that knows no bias, affecting people from all walks of life. Some people possess remarkable resilience to pain, but the truth remains: pain is as real as it gets. Regardless of how skeptical or stoic a person may be, pain is the common ground where belief is unanimous. Nobody can hide from it, no matter their status, wealth, or genetics. In general, pain directs much of our lives.

This is where we get euphoric sayings like “Do it till it hurts.” Pain is our guiding light. This is a true statement, especially in rehabilitation.

That’s why a key tenet of rehabilitation is breaking the pain cycle. This might mean getting a good night’s rest or just having an evening without pain, or without pain interrupting your sleep. Pain is, after all, a signal from your nerves to your brain, but even that is an oversimplification.

Pain can take on its own memory, function, and even behavior. So what if we could break this pain cycle even for a minute, or for a night, or for some days? That’s why people come to see the doctor—to break that pain cycle. People want to break the pain cycle for different reasons. For example, a physical therapist wants to break the pain cycle so they can get their patients to do more aggressive rehabilitation.

Sometimes it’s mind over matter, and vice versa. Again, this is where medicine and physical therapy become an art. Being able to place a person, or animal for that matter, into a state where rehab can become more effective is not easy. And all of this because you don’t want to struggle holding that glass of milk over your plate at the dinner table.

Modern Medicine Modern Alternatives

Thankfully we have modern medicine to help us with some of these things. When you need a shoulder replacement because the pain is no longer tolerable and degraded that a metallic fixture placed inside of the body is the only thing that will stop the pain. Human ingenuity and modern medicine can achieve that.

We need more options because what we’re doing isn’t working. That’s why alternative treatments like percutaneous hydrotomy, platelet-rich plasma, stem cells, and many others are necessary between doing nothing and performing surgery. We are all individuals, not robots. We are not simply an animal species that needs joint replacement as our joints wear out. We are continuing the regenerative experience every second of our lives. So if we can do things like percutaneous hydrotomy, which blocks pain, improves function, and increases the potential for rehabilitation, why wouldn’t we?

I’m always amazed when I hear of someone in their 40s who sat at desk most of their life, only to discover on an occasional long walk that their hip osteoarthritis is so bad that now they need a joint replacement. As Joel Salatin writes in his book, Folks, This Ain’t Normal. Our bones and joints are thriving ecosystems, made to last much longer than 50 years.

We could go through decades of research, but the basic message is to go back to nature. I hope this article reaches some of you who think options are limited. We are complex creatures, and you’d be surprised at what the body can come back to at any age. But just like anything, we all need somebody to guide us—navigating those choppy waters isn’t easy.

Share

Leave a comment

Operative versus conservative treatment of small, nontraumatic supraspinatus tears in patients older than 55 years: over 5-year follow-up of a randomized controlled trial

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33774172/