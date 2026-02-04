In my book Stopping Pain, I’ve written extensively about healing occurring through the movement of energy. That quote comes from Nobel Laureate Albert Szent – Györgyi (1893-1986), who said, “In every culture before ours, healing was done through moving energy.”

All Life Needs to Move

Every living being is, by its very nature, in motion. Even when it’s hard to perceive, things are still moving. Szent-Györgyi was a pioneering thinker in bioenergetics—the study of how energy flows through living systems at the molecular and electronic level. He viewed life fundamentally as an energy phenomenon, where biological processes (like muscle contraction, nerve signaling, and cellular metabolism) depend on the rapid transfer of electrons, protons, and excitation energy rather than just slow chemical collisions. He famously explored ideas like proteins acting as semiconductors to facilitate electron flow, and he pondered how energy “drives life” in ways that go beyond classical biochemistry.

Growing …