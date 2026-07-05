Most of us celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks and cookouts. Yet, some will celebrate not with fanfare but fury today. I don’t agree with everything that our government does (does anyone?), but the one thing that I’ve consistently believed in, and that I love about being an American, is the opportunities it’s granted me.

I’ve traveled all over the world. When you live in another country, you always give up 3 things you like better, and 3 things you wish you had. Americans live in a craziness that we uniquely understand. And this applies to many countries. I’ve become familiar with many places and met many people. Many things afforded for me in the US wouldn’t be possible anywhere else.

Even in other free democracies in Europe and Africa, a counterproductive cynicism dominates where success is frowned upon. Ambition is looked upon with contempt (Peterson). Ask any French business owner about the headaches of having an employee who works a day over one year and suddenly quits. Or trying to change your career mid-life.

Equality and Existence

A key element of America’s continuing greatness is that we believe in its existence. Thomas Jefferson once said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” In what sense are all people equal? The answer is found in Jefferson’s inclusion of that single word: “created” (Turley).

Many in Europe had long argued for a society based on the writings of philosopher’s like John Locke. But it would happen thousands of miles away, across the ocean, among a collection of colonies where people came together and put those principles to the test. They believed that they were entitled to rights of free speech, free exercise, and property as human beings, not as subjects of a monarchy.

Ruining the Fourth of July Spirit

Many Democratic and socialist leaders are denouncing the Declaration and the Constitution as tools of repression. These are just tools for splitting our society in two, and this has been occurring over many years. Miserable progressives, who confuse their resentment, ingratitude, and unearned skepticism with wisdom are calling for radical revolutionary changes and criticizing the founding of the US.

The mayor of New York delivered an appalling speech for the 250th anniversary of the nation. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used an occasion with newly admitted citizens to trash the country, oligarchs, ICE, and our “arena of supremacy.” Mamdani mocked the narrative of the republic, telling the new citizens that “the irony is that the story of America has so often been written by those who were told by others with power and influence and wealth that they were anything but exceptional.”

Socialist Mamdani described a virtual hellscape of a country run by “oligarchs who buy elections” as “children go to sleep hungry.” He added, “We see monopolies that dominate every industry, and oligarchs who buy elections. We see masked agents terrorizing our streets, eating food cooked by our undocumented neighbors before spiriting them away in unmarked vans.”

One needs to ask, what’s this guy’s ultimate goal?

No sensible person would claim that our country is without flaws, but the relentlessly negative picture painted by Mayor Mamdani is absurd. It reflects the view of America propagated for years by Howard Zinn and his like-minded colleagues in the universities (Bishop Barron).

This sentiment is believed by armies of young minds who’ve never learned history. It’s perpetrated a dark, oppressive country where common people are denigrated by tyrants and oligarchs, where immigrants are treated with contempt, where those with “soft hands” hold the wealth created by those with dirty hands. It should be remembered that all socialists aspire to become communists.

Rep. Al Green, who’s politically done in Texas, was asked whether he was proud to be an American on this holiday on the steps of the Capitol. He responded, “I am very proud to tell you that impeachment is an option to remove a reckless, ruthless, lawless president. I’m proud that it exists.” To be fair, Voltaire echoed those same sentiments.

Like many, I have many close friends and family members who are chanting these same sentiments. We’re seeing not a constitutional crisis but a crisis of faith. Polls show that fewer than half of Democrats are now proud to be Americans. And this is the fruit of Marxism that, sadly, is all the rage today.

Joy Reid dismissed celebrating what she called “MAGA America,” which she described as “sad, pathetic, boring.” And she claimed that black Americans don’t celebrate the Fourth. I know plenty of my American friends who are black and celebrate the Fourth.

Others, like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), used the anniversary to praise Cuba as the true model of medical success. Any Cuban medical doctor would tell you it’s a disaster over there.

Blue states reportedly declined to participate in the 250th anniversary celebrations on the Mall. That’s not true; I visited the booths at the 250 Fair Celebration at the Mall last week, including both Oregon and Washington, with former NASCAR driver and Washington political candidate Jerrod Sessler.

Success is Rewarded

But in our great country, striving is admired and success is celebrated. Those voices are with us today. Across the country today, Americans are celebrating a common article of faith: the belief that a free people can govern themselves under rights given to them not by the government but by their creator.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, the Republic was founded as the first major Enlightenment revolution. The word “Enlightenment” is perhaps a misnomer, however, as there were many monumental achievements long before the Enlightenment—grand cathedrals, groundbreaking discoveries, and books that still endure to this day.

The US became a fascination for Europe’s writers and intellectuals, who couldn’t understand how the world’s first Enlightenment Revolution could be brought about by a people with little connection to each other or to the land, with no calcified class structure or fixed institutions. It led one Frenchman to ask, “What then is the American, this new man?” (John Hector St. John).

Two Revolutions and Two Countries

In 1776, two revolutions were developing in America and in France. One would become the world’s oldest and most successful republic. The other, in France, would become “the Reign of Terror,” in which over 40 thousand would die by guillotine and in the streets. In France, they unleashed a blood-letting that would ultimately even devour the Jacobins themselves. They first turned on the wealthy and aristocrats, then on the priests, and then on each other. It would lead French journalist Jacques Mallet du Pan to write that “like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children.”

A major difference between the American and French Revolutions was the role of biblical convictions. The American founders were deeply shaped by biblical principles and the Judeo-Christian worldview, which emphasized human dignity, moral law, limited government, and individual rights granted by a Creator. In contrast, the French Revolution largely broke from biblical and Christian convictions, embracing a radical secularism that sought to replace religion with the cult of Reason and the authority of the state.

This contrast is vividly illustrated at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. The museum highlights the profound biblical influence on American founding documents, architecture, and institutions. From the inscriptions on government buildings (such as “In God We Trust” and quotations from Scripture on the Supreme Court, Library of Congress, and Capitol), to the biblical echoes in the Declaration of Independence (“endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights”).

The true miracle of Philadelphia was the creation of a system that harnessed democracy’s self-destructive tendencies. James Madison designed a constitutional republic that would force moderation and compromise through deliberate checks and balances, rather than simply letting pure democracy run its course. Many delegates favored a less restrained democratic system, but the Framers understood that such governments, stretching back to ancient Athens, had too often devolved into what Benjamin Rush called a “mobocracy.”

If you ever want a riveting read of what actually happened in the French Revolution, read Jonathan Turley’s Rage and the Republic.

For many, the 4th of July is a day of deliverance. These are revolutionary times, but we remain a revolutionary people who believe that free speech and other rights belong to us as human beings. Our belief in individual rights and the free market built the greatest engine of prosperity and freedom in the history of the world.

Many critics cite our flaws, including slavery, in a country based on inalienable rights. But what the framers gave us was a system that allows an imperfect people to form a “more perfect union” (Turley).

It’s here that a black American, and the child of a Kenyan, could become president.

It’s here that the son of Vietnamese immigrants could aspire to be Navy Secretary.

It’s here that a black child growing up in a home with a dirt floor and no plumbing could become one of the longest-serving justices of the Supreme Court.

It’s here that a child like myself, who grew up on food stamps and in poverty, could define his life by racing motocross and ultimately decide to become a medical doctor, and actually make that happen.

It is here that a people could survive economic meltdowns, global wars, and natural disasters, based on the simple belief that we share a common article of faith: “E pluribus unum” — “out of many, one.”

It was here that citizens could pursue their own manifest destiny. During the recent Rededicate 250 at the Washington DC Mall, I witnessed religious ministers of every background speak on our National Mall about unrealized dreams and galvanize a nation to fight for the civil rights of every American.

Thank God for the United States.

Thank God for the wisdom of its founders.

Thank God for its faith in the free market and in the natural rights of man.

We celebrate a unique Republic that has brought prosperity and freedom to generations of Americans.

Happy Fourth of July to all and long may our freedom live and provide an example to those suffering everywhere at the hands of their malevolent states (Peterson).

Happy 250th.

Refs

Jonathan Turley article

https://i0.wp.com/jonathanturley.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Lexecution_de_Maximilien_de_Robespierre_a_la_guillotine.jpg?ssl=1

https://jonathanturley.org/2026/07/04/what-then-is-this-american-america-celebrates-250-years-as-a-free-people/

Jordan Peterson - see his Instagram post.

Bishop Barron