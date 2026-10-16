Being the CEOs of our own bodies means taking the job no one else can do for us. A CEO of a company is the one who sets the aim and answers for the result. No board, agency, or outside expert gets the final say. Similar rules apply to our bodies. You generally decide what goes in your mouth, what you refuse, and whether the plan is actually working.

What’s in our food?

First, we have to ask some common sense questions. Why do we continue to put chemicals in our food? Why are so many of our children developing chronic conditions? Why are Americans taking more medications but becoming less healthy? And why does our health care system profit more from managing sickness? Because they’re certainly not preventing it.

So those questions threaten powerful interests: the food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries. America has some of the unhealthiest populations. It’s no secret that America is just getting sicker, with childhood obesity, chronic diseases, and lower back pain becoming the disease of the century. Yet we’re not supposed to ask why we’re getting sicker or why chronic disease keeps climbing or why we spend more on health care than any other nation on earth.

We’ve allowed a medical system that creates illnesses and then increases the cost of healthcare beyond people’s means. Somewhere along the line, science evolved into a marketing tool. And the idea that we can take these pharmaceutical products and make ourselves feel better while doing nothing to change why we got there in the first place. This is why we all need to become CEOs of our own bodies.

Becoming the CEO of your own body is pro-science and pro-capitalist. A growing number of Americans are changing their lives by changing what they eat and reducing the pharmaceutical products they put into their bodies. If we let the government define what we must put into our bodies, we’ve lost sight of becoming our own best advocates. We’ve lost the race—or, more precisely, we’ve lost our aim.

Science, Trust, and Health

Science once meant trusting a process that delivers better health. But that care does not come at a fair price, and it’s becoming out of reach for ordinary people. For example, I recently had a patient consult a urologist about abdominal and back pain thought to be related to the urinary system. He did not see the urologist; he saw a physician assistant. In the five-minute encounter, the physician assistant listened to the patient but never did a physical exam or ordered any tests; it was only after the patient insisted on a simple urine test. Then the encounter ended. The patient left the office still in pain and with no idea of the cause. Two weeks later, when the patient insisted on the results, the lab report highlighted an infection, and the physician promptly prescribed antibiotics. The normal turnaround time for urinalysis is no more than a day.

This clearly shows how the system makes it hard to advocate for yourself. That’s not to say the physician or the physician assistant had bad intentions. It is simply a stark example of the system ordinary people deal with—and pay very expensive premiums for.

Be the CEO of your Body

With this kind of thinking, we may see a decrease in chronic diseases like osteoarthritis. And we may reverse the statistic that most people over age 65 can’t get up off the floor with one or two hands.

It’s good that government officials are rewriting nutrition guidelines around eating real food. That should always be the foundation. Society has evolved so quickly that many people no longer have the time to prepare real food and have replaced it with chemical-laden convenience and gas-station foods.

It’s encouraging that medical schools are finally committing to teaching nutrition. Hopefully, we may see fewer chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis, and we may reverse the statistic that most people over 65 cannot get up from the floor using only one or two hands.

It’s also good that organizations like Iliad Athletics (see article here) are rewriting physical education programs and returning to teaching ideals and foundations that encourage lifelong fitness. These changes won’t happen overnight. At the same time, life won’t wait for us to make these changes, which circles back to the idea that you have to be the CEO of your own body.

Your Kitchen, Your Consent

These are reasons why Joe Salatin’s emancipating food and sharing must changed (see article here). We should be able to consent to what we do in the kitchen. If a neighbor wants to sell you eggs, raw milk, or a cut of meat from an animal raised down the road, that exchange should not require a regulator’s permission.

Consent is not only a medical idea. It is also the right to choose the food in front of you, cook it the way you want, and share it without treating the kitchen like a licensed facility. The same system that makes it hard to advocate for yourself in a clinic makes it hard to feed yourself outside one. Emancipation means the decision stays with the person holding the fork, not with the agency writing the rule.

Pernicious Anemia

Ironically, many of the answers and cures for these diseases have existed in our own refrigerators all along. A clear example is pernicious anemia. Today we rarely see pernicious anemia as we did in the early 1900s. And back then it could have been a death sentence. The name literally means ‘deadly.’ The blood slowly failed, the body wasted, and in a few years the person died. Medicine at the time had nothing for pernicious anemia.

Today, we can treat it quickly with intravenous iron and vitamin B12. But the treatment for the longest time was to eat liver. The most fatal blood disease, had its answer in food the whole time.

So if we become the CEOs of our own bodies, we can refuse to let ourselves be co-opted or manipulated into poor health, and we can strive to become healers. More importantly, we can sow a better future for our children.

As Tony Lyons recently said in the MAHA Media Hub, “Let’s disagree when we need to disagree, but let’s never lose sight of what brought us together in the first place.” We need to keep challenging ideas and demand evidence and transparency. But disagreement can’t mean excommunication. Things will never be perfect. Disagreements on these topics often make us uncomfortable, but we need to get past them for ourselves, our families, and our children.

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