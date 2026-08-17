Biological Warfare

Biologic Warfare is Annie Jacobson’s dystopian imagination, which starts with a lab accident at Russia’s real Vector Institute bio-lab. Scientists engineered a “chimera” pneumonic plague, highly transmissible with near-100% fatality, and it was released from the lab after an explosion.

The book traces the rapid theoretical progression of what such a lab leak of pneumonic plague would look like: detection failures, global spread, societal breakdown, anarchy, and mass death over days/weeks. Jacobson draws on actual interviews with military, intelligence, medical, and government experts and weaves in real history of the program. It’s important to remember the book is a work of fiction and is designed to evoke a particular kind of fear and concern that doesn’t let the reader stop once it’s started. I experienced the same type of fear listening to “The White Pill” by Michael Malice when he described the atrocities of Stalinist Communist Russia and East German regimes.

Is the fear real?

Certainly, if you take Jacobson’s book at face value and follow her logic, absolutely, things like this are as real as they get. However, it’s important to take a deep breath and realize that this isn’t happening now. We came somewhat close with the COVID-19 pandemic, as government authorities imposed draconian measures, but what her book espouses is another level.

The Truths

The idea that a genetically modified pneumonic plague could be released into the population is plausible. Genetically modified viruses and bacteria have already been developed in biolabs around the world. The strain in Jacobson’s book is resistant to all antibiotics and most treatments.

In real life, the bubonic plague (caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis) spread in medieval times through fleas and respiratory transmission. We haven’t experienced a bubonic plague pandemic in several centuries, thanks to advances in sanitation, knowledge, and medical treatments such as antibiotics.

During the medieval Black Death (mid-14th century), the bubonic plague and related outbreaks primarily spread through rat-infested fleas and a secondary respiratory pathway. When the rats die off, hungry fleas seek alternative hosts, including humans. Recent research also supports a significant role for human ectoparasites—such as the human flea and body lice—in the rapid person-to-person and household spread of the Black Death in Europe.

Biological Warfare Is Not Hypothetical: Lessons from Unit 731

Biological warfare has already been carried out in the real world. We should not forget Japan’s Unit 731 during World War II. Its researchers developed biological weapons—including combinations of bubonic plague and other pathogens—and dropped them on Chinese villages while carefully tracking the resulting death toll. This history is significant: such experiments have already taken place, and modified plague has been deliberately released into the wild. Jacobson’s genetically modified plague in the novel could theoretically prove more dangerous, yet there is some solace in knowing that similar efforts have already been attempted. The human condition remains far more complex than the book suggests.

Siege of Caffa (1346)

During the Mongol (Tatar) siege of the Genoese-held Black Sea port of Caffa (modern Feodosia, Ukraine), the attackers—who were themselves suffering a plague outbreak—reportedly catapulted plague-infected corpses over the city walls. Contemporary accounts describe this as an effort to infect the defenders. Survivors fleeing by ship are often linked in historical narratives to the introduction of the Black Death into Europe.

World War I

Mustard gas (sulfur mustard, also known as yperite) was first used by the Germans in 1917 near Ypres against British and Canadian troops. Contemporary accounts of the nighttime yellow-gas attack describe men wailing in pain unlike anything heard before. Delivered mainly by artillery shells, it was a persistent blistering agent that contaminated skin, eyes, and lungs and could linger on the ground for days. Although mustard gas was less immediately lethal than some other agents—roughly 2–3% of those exposed died from it—it caused severe, long-lasting injuries, temporary or permanent blindness, and placed a heavy strain on medical services. Overall, chemical weapons in World War I caused tens of thousands of deaths and more than a million injuries across all fronts.

Quarantine

Since time immemorial, humans have quarantined others to stop or limit the transmission of infectious diseases. Leprosy colonies dating back to biblical times are one example. Quarantines are typically imposed by those who run the government. When thinking about government, it’s worth remembering that it is made up of people who exist just like everyone else. They may operate with a different mindset, but at the end of the day they remain human. Quarantining an individual involves isolating that person so that, in theory, they will not infect others. The word “quarantine” itself comes from the Italian “quarantena” meaning a period of forty days. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC had programs in place to quarantine infected individuals in schools and other closed facilities, but these measures were ultimately decided against.

How Transmission Really Happens

The story involves an MMA athlete who at the time was living in Asia in 2019. The athlete’s mother, who’d been visiting around Christmas 2019 and left the day after New Year’s 2020, described the following events. On her return flight to the US, she was deathly ill with what we now know was SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. At the time she had no idea what it was—only that it felt like a severe, exacerbated flu, one of the worst she could remember. As people commonly did in those days, she traveled anyway. She was not so ill that she could not function; she took medication and was not coughing. However, she described more than half the passengers on the Asia-to-US flight—many of Indian and Chinese descent—coughing and showing a level of anxiety she had never seen before. Individuals were violently coughing and looking feverish. Many were gasping for air in such distress that they repeatedly rose from their seats and anxiously walked the aisles. It was not limited to one or two people; she estimated that nearly half the plane was in a state of panic, with passengers staring at one another, completely unaware of what was happening. She made it through the flight and felt enormous relief upon landing. Passengers were simply thankful to get off the plane. She had never seen so many people so sick at once.

After arriving home she went to an emergency room. As many will recall from those early days, she was evaluated and immediately sent home by the ER physician. The ER staff had no idea what she was presenting with and refused to admit her. They discharged her with antibiotics and told her, word for word, that they did not know what she had and that she could not remain in the hospital until they figured it out. These were the very first days of the pandemic. The super-spreader event, of course, took place inside pressurized airplane cabins. Aircraft are typically pressurized only to the equivalent of 6,000–8,000 feet, so oxygen levels are lower than at sea level. The infected passengers then dispersed throughout the US. As Jacobson clearly writes in the book, Chinese authorities were not providing information about the nature of the outbreak, even though three individuals associated with the Wuhan lab had died mysteriously some months earlier—a fact that is well documented.

Side-note: Maybe the moral here is never to travel sick. And perhaps we need a mechanism to be more flexible about changing airline tickets if you are sick. Overall, I’ve noticed fewer people traveling while sick than in previous years, which is a good thing.

Real-life bio-labs

Post-Bush administration. That is when biolabs took off; America has a hand in the problem’s blossoming.

Biological Safety Level (BSL)

BSL-4 labs deal with the most highly pathogenic viruses and bacteria. Next are BSL-3 labs; one might assume they handle relatively mild diseases such as chickenpox, but that’s not the case. In BSL-3 facilities, researchers can work with plague, anthrax, hantavirus, and other serious pathogens that allegedly have available treatments or cures. Another concerning fact is that there are currently about 1,500 BSL-3 labs in the United States and roughly 3,500 worldwide. Jacobson noted that 90 percent of them lack adequate safety guidelines.

There’s no doubt that thousands of biolabs exist, many right in the middle of our neighborhoods. Look no further than the recent Las Vegas biolab that over 50 FBI agents swarmed, with over 1,100 samples of dead mice and other such specimens containing HIV and malaria taken away from the house, and reports of residents having strange prolonged upper respiratory infections and swathes of school kids being sent home who were local to that area. In 2023, there was another homemade bio lab in California. And apparently they are linked to the same person/organization. That again was just as disturbing.

They described it as a storage facility, adding that the samples and equipment indicated no active work was underway there. The question is, why does somebody have these materials in a private residence? It’s not a doctor, not a lab, not a licensed medical facility of any sort.

Apparently, there’s a connection between China and Israel. In Vegas, the owner was Israeli, the crazy thing is the guy they caught was never arrested. He was in the US on a non-immigrant visa. Prosecutors say multiple guns were seized from his home. By law, he’s not allowed to possess firearms. He was released and apparently went back to Israel. And there was also a Chinese person involved. In fact, the same Chinese person who was involved in the bio lab found in central California some years earlier. When one researches this case, there is no follow-up or new information. What was he doing? He was caught, and this is just one person. How many more are out there? There’s no mass protest against having such bio labs in neighborhoods where people live. Who at the CDC or in the government can we contact about these things?

The part that doesn’t make sense is that federal investigators never pressed charges or took the case anywhere. No case appeared to have been filed in state or federal court. How many sleeper cells are there across the country?

Jacobson remarked, “You want to stay away from that kind of lone-actor crazy because— I don’t think that’s a lone actor.” If it’s a lone actor, would they really let him go, or is he connected to somebody? And that’s how he got out. Apparently, this person is facing criminal charges in Clark County for improper disposal of hazardous waste. It all makes no sense.

And then the real reality behind it gets lost, which is that the bottom line is that the barrier to entry in the biological weapons field is so incredibly low. It’s horrifying.

A Personal Anecdote from the Vegas Biolab

I learned of two patients who lived very near the Vegas biolab, who, over a period of three months, described the worst flu and pneumonia they had ever experienced—despite being otherwise healthy people. He developed what could be described as an atypical pneumonia that proved extremely difficult to treat, even after multiple courses of antibiotics and other therapies. It was not until he received the proper treatment that he began to improve. The same illness affected both him and his wife. What’s especially interesting about this case is his observation that more students were sent home from his school during this period than he could ever remember. While official documentation would be needed to confirm the numbers, he recalls dozens of students being dismissed on certain days because they were too sick to attend class.

Al-Qaeda Terrorist Biolab: Aafia Siddiqui

The COVID-19 pandemic is a nothingburger compared with the case of an al-Qaeda terrorist who was captured and is now permanently in a mental institution in Texas. Her name is Aafia Siddiqui. An MIT-trained biologist related by marriage to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is a Kuwaiti-born Pakistani Islamist militant and former senior al-Qaeda operative. He is widely regarded as the principal architect and operational planner of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

She was, according to CIA officers, leading a biological-weapons program. After completing her training at MIT, she returned to Pakistan and became the first woman placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list. Authorities captured her; during interrogation she somehow obtained a Marine’s rifle and opened fire on the FBI agents interviewing her. This is a matter of public record. She was shot in the stomach, brought to the United States, tried, declared insane, and committed to a mental institution. What had never been revealed before Jacobson’s book is that in her handbag she carried plans to create a genetically modified pathogen combining rabies with chickenpox. This is science fact, not science fiction. Imagine airborne rabies. Like pneumonic plague, untreated rabies is one of the few pathogens with a nearly 100 percent mortality rate. When rabies appears in animals they become hyper-aggressive. The disease drives them to disregard their own safety and attack people with infected saliva—a visceral and terrifying prospect.

How far did Siddiqui progress with this work? Apparently this is classified information. Worse still, she had multiple projects. She collected materials on viruses intended for biological warfare, and one of her plans involved infiltrating America’s poultry supply by using an antibody that would enable chickens to transmit Salmonella to humans more easily. She later destroyed her research after suspecting that Abu Lubab intended to double-cross her and turn her over to U.S. authorities.

And that’s one person that we caught. Now that’s not like this is the only time they thought of that. This is the only person that they tried to recruit to do this kind of stuff. Jacobson remarked, “There’s probably someone out there right now.”

Negotiations with Al-Qaeda bio-weapons makers

Jacobson interviewed a very famous, legendary CIA officer named Rolf Mouat Larson, who led a counter-WMD team, which means he would go to places basically with a bunch of ground branch guys, CIA paramilitary guys behind him. He was kind of like the intelligentsia at the front to try to negotiate with al-Qaeda weapons makers, biological weapons makers, and let them know that they can’t be doing these types of activities.

Jacobson describes that Mouat Larson once went to Sudan and met with the top biological weapons maker for al-Qaeda. Rolf said, “I got them to agree to stop temporarily.” This is the nightmare stuff.

What’s probably not true

Influencers.

Jacobson highlighted that modern-day social media influencers would be the ones covering these kinds of pandemics and spreading fear. I found it both funny and poetic that she decided to kill him off in the book. The influencer is out documenting on a scooter how the plague is infecting people on Skid Row and exposing the injustices taking place and getting tens of millions of views—all while unknowingly infecting himself. What I found most ironic is that the influencer started from humble beginnings, became wealthy enough to buy millions of dollars’ worth of houses in Los Angeles and Hollywood, and yet, to keep up the act, still shoots his videos in a backyard shed. It’s all indicative of living a lie.

A genetically modified version of pneumonic plague starting from one person that is so virulent it spreads to hundreds of people in under 24 hours. Certainly, this is plausible in a lab. Governments have been trying to do this even before WWII.

And there is no doubt that our ability to achieve the level of sanitation our society has reached has protected us from many pathogenic diseases.

Safe Houses and Bunkers

So many wealthy people are building safe houses or bunkers. The real question is, if something really does happen, what are they going to do if they get into these bunkers? Even more if you are far away from the bunker, it’s going to be extremely difficult to get to these bunkers. This is the thing. It’s like society completely collapsing and anarchy sweeping the nation. You’ve got burning cities and people killing people and looting; eventually they’re going to run out of food. Eventually there’s going to be no infrastructure. You’ve got no power. You’ve got no one who’s taking care of the water. No one’s taking care of the satellites. No one’s taking care of anything. Cell phone towers are down. What are these people in the bunker going to do?

All subject matter experts that Jacobson interviewed for this book expressed serious concern that the barrier to entry is so low that, given computational systems and AI-enabled biology, a high school student with limited knowledge of biology can make a bioweapon in their basement.

The bigger story is really: thank God nothing got out or anyone was infected. But the real issue is what happens if someone does get- what happens if a pathogen gets seeded in the community and an outbreak starts to move to an epidemic?

The point is not panic.

Jacobson takes us through the worst dystopian nightmare ever. The point is pressure. Pressure to understand the threat, the labs around the world, the bureaucracy involved, all the different problems that would come up in mitigating the threat, so that you can be informed and be able to think and determine that something really needs to be done and needs to be looked at here.

Are they going to reinvent society? Well, that’s the plan down the road. The devolution plan is called reconstitution, which you’ll have to read in the book.

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