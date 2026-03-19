A new study shows that the risks of serious heart problems increase as intake rises. No topic triggers people more than these reported studies on ultra-processed foods (UPFs). We’ve always cooked at home and rarely eat anything processed, so for me, these studies are pure entertainment. People get very defensive, saying things like, “You’ll take my Snickers bar and Coca-Cola from my cold, dead hands!” They act as though real food is the enemy and they’ll be forced into eating “right.” Absurd as it seems, many in America are fighting for their right to binge on ultra-processed foods. This is America.

It’s a free country—we can eat whatever we want, carry guns, drive anywhere, and in most states ride a motorcycle without a helmet. And if a corporation wants to pay minimum wage because it boosts their profits, well, that’s okay too. We’ve also heard claims that Coke Zero is “healthier” than fruit because it’s sugarless. We’ve got Semaglutide (GLP) just in case the simulation fails.

But in all seriousness, as Americans, we value individual liberty—and there’s the question of supply and demand. If people will work for minimum wage, then why not let companies hire them and pay minimum wage? If people want to eat Oreos and will pay for them, why not market and sell them? Those things aren’t doing the same level of true harm as tobacco, alcohol, and drugs. Or are they?

Ultra-Processed Foods Definition

Nutrition researchers define ultra-processed foods (UPFs) using the NOVA classification system (Group 4), which categorizes foods by the extent and purpose of industrial processing. UPFs are industrial formulations made mostly or entirely from substances extracted from foods (e.g., oils, fats, sugars, starches, proteins), derived from food constituents (e.g., hydrogenated fats, modified starches), or synthesized in labs (e.g., flavor enhancers, colors, emulsifiers, and other additives). These often include ingredients rarely or never used in home cooking, with little to no intact, unprocessed or minimally processed foods (NOVA Group 1). Common examples include sodas, packaged snacks, instant noodles, mass-produced breads, reconstituted meats, and many ready-to-eat meals.

Many UPFs qualify as junk food because of being energy-dense (high calories per gram compared to less-processed foods), hyper-palatable from engineered combinations of fat, sugar, sodium, and carbs that drive cravings and overconsumption. Food companies’ scientists intentionally design them to be nearly irresistible, boosting sales.

Certain additives common in UPFs, like emulsifiers (and sometimes pesticide residues), can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to low-grade inflammation. This inflammation is implicated in conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Plant-based meats are among the most ultra-processed foods out there. They typically feature high sodium, highly processed protein isolates (e.g., soy or pea), and long ingredient lists full of additives. What impresses me most about “plant-based meat” and similar factory-produced nonsense is the proportion of gullible people in this country. Processed food marketers are extremely effective—”No cholesterol!” “Low fat!” “Organic!”—and people line up to pay extra for it all. Ultra-processed food results from our food distribution system caring more about shelf life than quality.

The Study and the Facts

According to the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology purports that people who eat around nine servings a day of ultra processed foods like chips and doughnuts have about a 67% higher risk of heart attacks, strokes and dying from heart disease compared with those who eat about one serving a day. The risks rose with each additional serving a person ate.

Nine servings of junk food a day? At first, I was like, ‘That’s impossible—who eats that much?’ Then I looked at the label on a bag of chips: one serving = roughly 4 chips. Suddenly nine servings doesn’t sound so crazy anymore.

The findings add to a growing body of research linking diets high in ultra-processed foods to a range of health problems. They were released as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes steps to discourage eating junk foods, including issuing new dietary guidelines advising Americans to avoid highly processed foods with added sugars and salt, such as packaged chips, cookies and candy.

The HHS is pushing hard for America to decrease processed foods and toxins we consume. One thing Kennedy is right about is the American diet. We have transitioned from infectious diseases as the No. 1 health issue to chronic diseases.

So what’s an expert?

Like all science experts, they can’t agree on what an expert is.

Here, the experts are saying:

“Not all ultra-processed products are equal—and some may even be relatively healthy, nutrition scientists say. Among the healthier options are whole-grain breads, some soy and almond milks and some plant-based meat alternatives,” said Maya Vadiveloo, associate professor of nutrition at the University of Rhode Island.

Some will say any meat is bad, eat-plant based proteins, while others say that meat is great and minimizes plants. Some will say that unpasteurized milk or dairy is better for you.

When Haidar talks to his patients about ultra processed foods, he encourages them to make small changes like eliminating sugary drinks and adding more fruits and vegetables. When you eat more vegetables, “you increase your fiber, you feel full longer, and that helps mitigate the overeating from when you rely on ultra-processed foods.”

Another study showing association but not causation.

In the study, researchers followed over 6,800 adults starting when they were aged 45 to 84 and had no evidence of cardiovascular disease. Participants completed a food-frequency questionnaire about their typical eating habits. The researchers controlled for various factors that can influence health, including tobacco use, physical activity, daily caloric intake, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Two things stand out right away:

First, 99% of adults over age 75 have some evidence of cardiovascular disease no matter what any study claims.

Second, this is a food-frequency questionnaire (FFQ) study—and FFQs are notorious for poor recall accuracy, sometimes even false reporting. Studies like this belong in what I call the “John Ioannidis basket,” where 90% of nutrition research turns out to be unreliable or false; famous for his 2005 paper “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False.”

Here are some confusing statistics:

The study says that each additional daily serving of ultra-processed foods was associated with a 5.1% increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

The health risks associated with ultra processed foods were higher for the Black population. Black people had a 6.1% increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and dying from heart disease for each additional daily serving of ultra processed foods, compared with a 3.2% increased risk for other racial groups.

This is how journalists publish articles that are designed to fool and mislead readers. Even worse, these are our tax dollars at work! We paid for this bucket of steam.

Each extra daily serving of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) was linked to just a 5.1% higher risk of major heart events like heart attacks or strokes (hazard ratio/HR = 1.051; 95% CI: 1.011–1.093).

People eating the most UPFs (top 20%) had about a 67% higher risk than those eating the least (bottom 20%) (HR = 1.668; 95% CI: 1.196–2.325). The link appeared stronger in Black Americans (6.1% per extra serving, HR = 1.061) than in others (3.2% per serving, HR = 1.032), with a statistically significant interaction (P = 0.010).

But let’s be real: An HR of 1.05 is tiny—about one-tenth the size of what experts call a ‘small’ effect (like an HR of 1.50, which itself explains only ~1% of the variance between the factor and outcome).

The big 67% number is just cherry-picking the extremes (highest vs. lowest groups)—it doesn’t make the per-serving effect any stronger. The supposed ‘stronger’ effect in Black participants is even weaker and ridiculous in context. Remember, this comes from an observational study (not a randomized experiment), so tons of other explanations (confounding, recall bias from food frequency questionnaires, etc.) could explain it.

In nutrition epidemiology, science often calls results like these effectively null—small, unreliable associations dressed up as scary headlines.

It’s a Lack of Fresh Foods!

“That higher risk might be driven by chronic stress and the lack of access to fresh food in some communities, among other factors,” said lead author Dr. Amier Haidar, a cardiology fellow at UT Health Houston.

Nonsense. People believe fast food and packaged convenient foods are cheap. This is wrong in both the short and the long run.

Fast-food restaurants are on virtually every corner in most towns. Fast food, packaged meals, and prepared options are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—often paired with sugary drinks and salty/sugary snacks in between. For many people, “cooking” now means microwaving a pre-made dish: expensive, full of unnecessary junk, and far from real food.

Our supermarkets have entire rows of processed foods. It’s entirely possible to eat healthily—even at Walmart—but it takes effort and self-discipline. I would argue that most ultra-processed food consumption in the USA stems from a lack of education and cultural habits around healthy eating.

There’s a reason Walmart outsells Whole Foods by a huge margin. It’s certainly possible to eat well on a limited income, but many Americans choose the easier route: stretching their food dollars by buying larger quantities of cheap, processed products. It’s relevant to note that the French spend about 13–15% of their monthly income on food, compared to just 6–7% for Americans.

It’s Worse Than You Think

UPFs in all forms are more processed—obviously—and they’re stripped of nutrients. The soils they’re grown in (or derived from) are depleted of minerals and nutrients through modern industrial farming.

Modern industrial farming, particularly mono-crop agriculture without rotation, cover crops, or regenerative practices, has significantly depleted soil minerals and nutrients over decades. In the U.S. and similar systems, soil organic matter has often declined by 40–70%, with topsoil losses up to 35% in heavy monoculture areas like the Corn Belt.

The article never compares the actual nutrient content of UPFs to less-processed or whole, real foods found in nature. Calling these “foods” energy-dense is unhelpful at best and harmful at worst—it distracts from how nutrient-poor they truly are.

Processed foods are bad for you... except the politically correct ones mentioned at the end of the article. There’s no explanation for why they get an exemption. The article trots out the standard copy-paste nonsense: somehow whole-grain breads, soy and almond “milk,” and plant-based meats are perhaps okay.

Plant-based “meat” is just carbs on carbs, processed in a factory. The “milks” are probably more harmless but are the epitome of ultra-processed anything. And whole-grain breads aren’t truly minimally processed unless you buy the grain and make it yourself. But every single nutrition article includes some version of this “these might be okay” list. Enough already. This is Big Ag lobbyists enforcing their will on what scientists can—and can’t—say. Our food system is in the business of making money, not health.

How many Big Ag lobbyists per U.S. senator?

Roughly 14 — with ~1,340–1,447 lobbyists swarming Capitol Hill (per recent OpenSecrets data) for just 100 senators.

Big Ag’s (agribusiness, including crop production, food processing, and related services) lobbying presence in Washington has about 1,500 lobbyists representing the sector across all 535 members of Congress (100 senators + 435 representatives). This translates to a rough overall ratio of 2–3 lobbyists per member of Congress for Big Ag alone (higher during peak farm bill years).

The real influence clusters on key players like the Senate Agriculture Committee through targeted meetings, revolving-door former staff (“revolvers,” often 50% + of lobbyists), campaign contributions, and concentrated efforts on farm policy. This heavy saturation helps explain why nutrition guidance often hedges on ultra-processed foods tied to subsidized commodities.

The study itself admits it tells us nothing:

“Limitations of the study include the inability to make causal inferences between ultra processed food consumptions and CVD events. The food frequency questionnaire data in this study were obtained from self-report, which could lead to under-reporting, failure to report, or exaggerated data.

You don’t say? Shocking!

This isn’t new information. It’s debatable if we even need a study to tell us the sky is blue. This has been known for a long, long time, but the powers that be tried to hide it. Not that it would result in lifestyle changes.

Do the math. The average adult woman in the U.S. today is obese. Average height: 5’4”. Average weight: 172 pounds (BMI 30). Teenagers are far overweight on average too, with over 21% obese and nearly one in three now showing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. How can this be? We know the answers. For those who grew up as adolescents in the 1970s, these problems barely existed.

Why Not The Truth?

We have to ask ourselves why nutrition experts can’t just say: Forget ultra-processed foods and consume them at your own peril. We don’t need a mountain of evidence to appreciate that real or unprocessed foods are generally better for us. At the same time, an occasional single serving of most processed foods isn’t inherently bad either.

We need to stop with the “ultra-processed” lingo. People who eat doughnuts, cookies, and chips all day will develop health problems, and this is not news. These treats are fine in moderation - as they always have been.

There should be an enormous effort to pivot Americans from junk food to real food, by large print, large scale, information and education. If you eat nine servings of factory food a day, you probably have an unhealthy lifestyle in the first place. Whether by choice or situation, is the unknown.

Where to go from here

Shop the outer isles of the grocery store and make food. It’s the only solution, along with eliminating most empty carb calories and, of course, the dopamine reward addiction of sugar. The latter is often the hardest, sadly.

Dr. Cate Shanahan uses the term “Factory food” is the phrase I use as well. She advises to “all real food is good” and if we want to know the difference between real and processed food, we need to ignore the nutritionists.

In her book Deep Nutrition, she advises us on how to follow the four pillars of a human diet. The pillars are each strategies common to all healthy, traditional cultures around the world that maximize the nutrition we can extract from plants and animals.

But more to the point of this article, long ago Dr. Cate wondered, “What puts the junk in junk food?”

She’s since identified eight refined seed oils as the worst offenders in the food supply. She says, “If you identify what’s worst, you can eliminate that first, so you can get the biggest health bang for your effort.” Her latest book, Dark Calories, lays bare the collusion between science and the processed food industry that convinced doctors these oils are healthy. It’s a must read.

Summary

Eat real protein, lots of plants, some dairy, and some healthful grains. Cook your own food. People have gotten away from that core aspect of living a healthy life. I know, hard to believe. However, it’s quite possible for people who do not cook their own food from real ingredients. Look for prep meals; locally owned is usually better.

Eating healthy does not have to be expensive. It just takes a bit of effort / meal prep. Just buy fresh veggies and meat. Presort/chop it so it is ready to cook, and you can have a good meal in 15 minutes. In a previous article, Joel Salatin pointed out that buying farm raised chicken is cheaper pound for pound than factory raised chicken.

That all being said, there’s nothing wrong with occasional snacks/junk food. It is all about moderation.

Refs

https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacadv.2025.102516

https://drcate.com/

Dark Calories

Deep Nutrition

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