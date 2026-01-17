We were in Morocco, and stage 5 of the 2005 Dakar Rally was won by Andy Caldecott. Meanwhile, the US Red Bull KTM team — Chris, Kellon, and Scot had taken a taxi to the village for a shower. Nightfall in the bivouac brought a real surprise for everyone. The service tent burnt down, sending flames 40 feet into the night sky. It was a miracle that no one was hurt. I vividly remember being in that tent when the fire broke out, escaping, then watching it burn wildly. The winds made it impossible to control the fire. Everyone was yelling in French, ‘Sortez, Feu!, Sauve qui peux!’ which means Exit, Fire, Save yourself! The source of the fire was never discovered, and everyone had to go without a tent for a few days. When the guys returned, they could not find the bivouac because everything was dark after the fire. Needless to say, everyone had trouble keeping sand out of their food that night.

Andy Caldecott 2005 Dakar Rally, (photo by DPPI).

Stage 6 — Smara to Zouerat

The high winds continue…