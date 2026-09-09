In proper muscular rehabilitation, there are many methods, treatments, interventions, and surgeries, all aimed at getting better. It’s been in this last decade or maybe two that people have equated getting better after taking a pill or getting a shot within three or five days. This is magical thinking. Here’s why.

The healing process is, at best, so complex that we grasp some components, but the rest remains a mystery. What we do know is that cells need to heal. We know cells require substrates such as glucose, amino acids, minerals, and water to make the proteins and collagen needed to build new muscle, tendons, and ligaments. We know immobilization is generally not good because it doesn’t promote these cellular healing processes. But beyond that, there is so much that we have no idea of which takes place regarding the circulation, nutrients, or how these processes even talk to each other, which they clearly do.

Our knowledge of healing is locked in abstracts, research papers, and mode…