Congress and the President has reauthorized the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act through September 2030 as part of the 2026 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Originally passed in 2022, the law funds federal programs to combat burnout, reduce mental health stigma, and improve workplace conditions for health care professionals—named in honor of Dr. Lorna Breen, a New York City emergency physician who died by suicide on April 26, 2020, amid the early COVID-19 surge after contracting the virus and treating overwhelming numbers of patients.

The reauthorization, supported by the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation, includes mandates for annual stigma-reduction campaigns and expanded grants to address administrative burdens. Its aided over 250,000 workers, helping physician burnout and mental health issues. Funding remains the next priority to sustain these efforts in high-burnout and shortage areas.

This extension highlights ongoing physician suicide risks—nearly 400 U.S. physicians die by suicide annually, often tied to stigma, fear of licensing repercussions, and untreated depression. The law represents progress, but genuine change requires removing barriers so physicians can seek evidence-based help—including emerging treatments—without career-ending consequences.

Here’s the excerpt from the book, The Revolutionary Ketamine, detailing Dr. Breen’s story, the barriers she faced in seeking help, how ketamine (or similar innovative therapies) might offer rapid relief for treatment-resistant cases without traditional risks, and why physicians hesitate to pursue such options because of professional fears.

Chapter 5: The Revolutionary Ketamine

HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL SUICIDE

Health care workers are dying of suicide at surprising rates. Historically, physicians have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession, at about 400 per year. In particular, emergency room physicians are at high risk. More than half of physicians know a physician or colleague who has either considered, attempted, or died by suicide in their career. In the US, there’s even a September National Physician Suicide Awareness Day (#NPSADay).

Despite their often-hero-compared status, healthcare workers are vulnerable to post-traumatic stress. Doctors and nurses practice in a profession that encourages “toughing it out” and “not complaining.” Many barriers exist in healthcare that prohibit a culture of well-being, as physicians and nurses “stuff” their feelings in a bag at the workplace. For example, during medical rotations, medical students and residents often endure a lot of mental and verbal abuse, primarily due to the hierarchy that exists among physicians. This is challenging because when patients’ lives are on the line, feelings and respect are often thrown out the door. Healthcare workers are susceptible to depression and suicide; despite adequate access to mental-health resources, we are witnessing elevated suicide rates among medical professionals.

In New York, for example, a Bronx EMT shot himself with a gun belonging to his father, a retired NYPD officer.

The story of Dr. Lorna Breen, the director of a Manhattan hospital emergency department, is especially relevant:

Case: Lorna Breen MD

Dr. Breen’s hospital was overwhelmed with an influx of COVID-19 patients. Dr. Breen’s hospital was overwhelmed with an influx of COVID-19 patients. Returning from vacation on March 14th, she was confronted with issues like inadequate personal protective equipment and lack of ventilators.

Four days later she tested positive for COVID-19 and self-quarantined at home to recover. In a period of three weeks, Dr. Breen had treated patients with COVID-19, contracted the virus herself, recovered, and returned to work.

On April 1st, her first day back on the job, she faced a colossal workload, including back-to-back fifteen-hour days, with patients dying in the hallways, and experiencing post-COVID symptoms from which she herself was still suffering. She and her colleagues worked with limited protection, hospital beds, and lack of resources. She was simultaneously covering two hospitals five miles from each other.

On April 4th, Dr. Breen was already showing signs of stress. A Bible study colleague stated she had never seen Dr. Breen in “such a state.” She was in a war zone. It was as bad as everyone heard - there were intubated patients on stretchers jammed in the hallways, a shortage of oxygen tanks, and the radiology department was serving as a hospice center for patients dying COVID-19. It was a seemingly impossible situation. Dr. Breen knew she could not help patients the way she wanted, and quitting was not an option. During the peak of the pandemic, nearly a quarter of all people admitted to the emergency department with COVID-19 would die.

On April 9th, 2020, sounding unlike herself, Dr. Breen called her sister from her Manhattan apartment, reporting that she could not even get up from a chair. She was nearly catatonic and was uttering only two-word sentences, if you could even call them that. A chain of friends and family drove her to Charlottesville, Virginia, where she was admitted to a psychiatric ward for 11 days.

On April 21st, Dr. Breen left the hospital. Things seemed better. She started going out for long runs. However, five days later, she took her own life. She died of self-inflicted wounds at the University of Virginia Hospital.

The tragic case of Dr. Breen is interesting, because she had no prior history of mental illness, depression, or anxiety. Intelligent and motivated, her commitment and drive were impressive. She was enrolled in the Cornell executive M.B.A. / M.S. health care leadership degree.

Most of us do not think we will be gone from this earth by the age of 49. To better understand her suicide and why the COVID-19 crisis played such a crucial role, it is both important and relevant to consider Dr. Breen’s life before the COVID-19 crisis.

Lorna Breen came from a family of doctors and lawyers. Yearning to become a doctor from an early age, she graduated from the Wyoming Seminary Class in 1988. Dr. Breen was a consummate overachiever, graduating from medical school and completing two residencies - internal and emergency medicine. She spent as much time in residency as many neurosurgeons - 18 years of education after high school.

During her residency, Dr. Breen’s colleagues described her as someone who could pull an overnight shift and still appear fresh the next morning. According to her friends, she took rigid viewpoints, as many doctors do. It is not a stretch to assume Dr. Breen was a perfectionist. She was always learning. She was an avid snowboarder and marathon runner who enjoyed playing cello in an orchestra and salsa dancing.

Dr. Breen had to put her life on hold when COVID-19 hit. Flashing forward to March, when she returned from her vacation. The stress, insomnia, and anxiety took their toll on her. She spent a week and a half at home and then insisted on going back to work, but something changed. Her family notes, “Something about her was not there.” Although she had no apparent history of severe depression, it’s arguable Dr. Breen displayed symptoms after the COVID-19 infection.

Her father, a well-respected trauma surgeon, explained in a television show interview that she was not the same after the infection. So what was it, after the COVID-19 infection that caused her to have a mental breakdown requiring admission to a psychiatric institution?

Perhaps if the culture were different, doctors could reveal when they are suffering with mental illness instead of repressing, ignoring, or hiding their symptoms. Doctors are comfortable diagnosing and treating trauma but are reluctant to reveal their own mental-health issues for fear of ruining their careers.

Health-care workers are struggling to cope and facing unprecedented challenges: inadequate personal protective equipment, exposure to family members, sick colleagues, overwhelmed facilities, fear of medical board punishment, and work stress.

Finally, consider that even medical professionals who are familiar with mental health resources seldom ask for help. Imagine the impact upon people who don’t know about the resources, recognize the warning signs, and get help. Dr. Breen’s family has set up a foundation to raise awareness about physician burnout and to safeguard their well-being (https://drlornabreen.org/).

Please contact your members of Congress and urge them to fund Lorna Breen Act programs today.

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