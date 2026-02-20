Joel Salatin is a world-renowned holistic farmer, author, and speaker. He and James Geering of the Behind the Shield Podcast recently recorded a great episode. I’ve worked with James on the Blue-Sky Project at the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition (IHMC) on combating firefighter suicides, and I was a guest on his podcast where we discussed first responder suicides and how ketamine might help prevent them (here’s the link for those interested).

I also know Joel Salatin from my work with CrossFit and Greg Glassman, where Joel was a speaker years ago at the Broken Science Institute / Met Fix event. I’m proud to say I’ve visited Polyface Farm with my family, and I can attest that everything he talks about is one hundred percent true. I took my young daughter there because I wanted her first farm experience to be on a regenerative farm.

The podcast discussed many things: COVID and fragile population, factory farming, regenerative farming, abattoir monopolies, the obesity epidemic, resilience through nutrition, school food, lowering the carbon footprint and much more.

Salatin calls himself a Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer. That’s a lot in one sentence. Here’s the breakdown.

Christian: Refers to his deeply held evangelical Christian faith, which informs his ethics, stewardship of creation (viewing farming as a God-given responsibility to care for the earth), and moral framework. He often ties his practices to biblical principles of dominion, abundance, and integrity.

Libertarian: Emphasizes his strong opposition to government overreach, especially in agriculture (e.g., regulations, subsidies, and mandates he sees as stifling small farmers). He advocates for individual liberty, free markets without cronyism, and minimal state interference in personal and business choices.

Environmentalist: Highlights his commitment to ecological health and regenerative farming. Through rotational grazing, multi-species integration, and soil-building practices, he prioritizes healing the land, biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and working with nature rather than industrial extraction.

Capitalist: Stresses his belief in entrepreneurship, profit, and free enterprise. He runs a successful, multi-million-dollar family farm business without government aid, sells directly to consumers, and champions market-driven solutions over centralized planning or subsidies.

Lunatic farmer: A humorous, self-deprecating capstone (he literally uses “lunatic farmer” in his branding, e.g., his website The Lunatic Farmer and book/course titles like Farm Like a Lunatic). It acknowledges how his unconventional, anti-industrial methods are often viewed as crazy or extreme by mainstream agribusiness, conventional farmers, or regulators—while proudly owning the “outsider” status.

Others refer to him as the most famous farmer in the world, the high priest of the pasture, and the most eclectic thinker from Virginia since Thomas Jefferson. The fact is that Polyface farm is surrounded by many farms who don’t like him and call him crazy. They refer to him as a bioterrorist, Typhoid Mary, charlatan, and starvation advocate.

Salatin is a wordsmith and master communicator, he moves audiences from laughs one minute to tears the next, from frustration to hopefulness. Often receiving standing ovations, he prefers the word performance rather than presentation to describe his lectures. With a room full of debate trophies from high school and college days, 12 published books, and a thriving multi-generational family farm, he draws on a lifetime of food, farming and fantasy to entertain and inspire audiences around the world. He’s as comfortable moving cows in a pasture as addressing CEOs in a Wall Street business conference.

His wide-ranging topics include nitty-gritty how-to for profitable regenerative farming as well as cultural philosophy like orthodoxy vs. heresy. His favorite activity? —Q&A. “I love the interaction,” he says.

Enter Polyface Farms

Polyface Farm is a family-owned business in Swoope, Virginia. Salatin has been featured in the New York Times bestseller Omnivore’s Dilemma. In Michael Pollan’s The Omnivore’s Dilemma, Joel Salatin is featured as the pioneering farmer of Polyface Farm, representing the ideal, sustainable alternative to industrial agriculture. He was also featured in the award-winning documentary Food Inc.

The farm services 5,000 families, 50 restaurants, 10 retail outlets, and a farmers’ market with salad bar, pastured beef, pork, and poultry, as well as many forestry products. He also wrote a book called “Folks This Ain’t Normal,” which is a rallying cry against unsustainable “normal” practices and an invitation to embrace a healthier, more joyful alternative rooted in tradition, nature, and personal responsibility.

When Joel’s not on the road speaking, he’s at home on the farm, maintaining the callouses on his hands and dirt under his fingernails, mentoring young people, putting on workshops, and promoting local, regenerative food and farming systems.

Salatin is the editor of The Stockman Grass Farmer, granddaddy catalyst for the grass farming movement. He writes the Pitchfork Pulpit column for Mother Earth News, as well as numerous guest articles for ACRES USA and other publications. A frequent guest on radio programs and podcasts targeting preppers, homesteaders, and foodies, Salatin’s practical, can-do solutions tied to passionate soliloquies for sustainability offer everyone food for thought and plans for action. Mixing mischievous humor with hard-hitting information, Salatin both entertains and moves people. Seldom using a power-point and often speaking from an outline scribbled in a yellow legal pad, he depends on theatrics, style, and compelling content to hold attention and defend innovative positions. The rare combination of prophet and practitioner makes him both a must-read and must-hearted at a time desperate for integrity, leadership and example.

The Food Emancipation Project

Joel Salatin’s “Food Emancipation Proclamation“ is a key advocacy concept he has promoted for years as a regenerative farmer, author, and critic of industrial agriculture and heavy government regulation. It draws a parallel to Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, framing current food regulations as a form of “slavery” or tyranny that enslaves farmers and consumers to a centralized, corporate-dominated industrial food system. The core idea Salatin calls for is a bold policy declaration—ideally a constitutional amendment, executive action, or sweeping reform—that would liberate direct food transactions. Specifically, it would allow:

Farmers and producers to sell food (meat, dairy, produce, processed items) directly to consenting adult consumers/neighbors.

Without needing government licenses, permits, inspections, or bureaucratic approval for those private, voluntary exchanges.

This would apply especially to small-scale, local, and on-farm sales, exempting them from many federal/state regulations (like USDA/FDA rules) that he argues are designed more to control market access and protect large agribusiness than to ensure genuine safety. Key

Arguments from Salatin

Regulations favor big players — Compliance costs (e.g., facilities, labeling, testing) are prohibitive for small farmers but manageable for industrial operations, stifling competition and local food systems.

Food freedom as a right — People should have the liberty to choose their food sources (e.g., raw milk, home-slaughtered meat, neighbor’s tomatoes) without “asking the government’s permission,” just as consenting adults engage in other private transactions.

Benefits — It would address urban food deserts, empower entrepreneurial farmers, reduce reliance on processed/chemical-laden industrial food (which he links to health issues), rebuild rural economies, and foster nutrient-dense, regenerative agriculture without taxpayer funding.

Not anti-safety — Salatin emphasizes personal responsibility, transparency in direct relationships, and that true safety comes from knowing your farmer, not distant bureaucracy.

So, what needs to happen?

We can empower local farms to create clean vegetables, clean meat, not only from a local economy point of view, but inspiring young people also to get into agriculture.

This topic is near and dear to Salatin’s heart. He’s called it the Food Emancipation Proclamation.

Joel and James talked about local farmers, highlighting that this is one of, again, the real travesties that there’s still all these mega farms getting all the subsidies and what should have... come out of COVID.

Joel says, “When we saw this bottleneck of supply and the understanding that the hormones and the antibiotics and the pesticides and all these other things are detrimental to the human’s ability to resist diseases. I was expecting there to be a big kind of, you know, 180 and now a lot of local farms would be subsidized and would be raised up. But again, that wasn’t the case.”

The Food Emancipation Proclamation.

“Without doubt, Emancipation and Proclamation are strong words, but we have an enslaved food system to an oligarchy. Bernie Sanders is right, to an oligarchy that is a cabal between major industries and the U.S. government. All food safety regulations are size prejudicial. In other words, it’s easier to comply if you’re big than if you’re small. And so right now, we need a food emancipation proclamation to allow consenting adults freedom of choice to engage in transactions neighbor to neighbor.

To give their microbiome agency, I’m using all sorts of powerful phrases here, without asking the government’s permission. If you want to come to my house and I’m making a bunch of tomato soup and you say, wow, that’s great. Could I buy a quart of that and take it home? I can’t sell it to you. That’s illegal. If I’m making a chicken pot pie and you want to buy a pot pie because you’ve got guests coming, you don’t have time to make extra food for them, I can’t sell it to you. Essentially, we have the entire food system locked down with regulations that prevent small operators from entering the marketplace, from getting a seat at the table. And we desperately need to allow neighbor to neighbor transactions. I’m not saying, you know, to sell into Walmart or ship to Sri Lanka or Vietnam or export. No, I’m just saying neighbor to neighbor. If you want to come to my house as a voluntary consenting adult, ask around, look around and make a choice on the fuel for your microbiome. You should be able to do that. We have choice in the bedroom, choice in the bathroom, choice in the womb, but we don’t have choice in the kitchen. And if we would allow this kind of transaction to happen, there would be an explosion of entrepreneurial, neighbor-to-neighbor, community-oriented culinary and direct farm marketing that would, in fact, chip away at the oligarchy way more than a government agency that will be captured by the oligarchies they’re supposed to. They’re supposed to control which is exactly what’s happened over the last hundred years -- the pushback of course is, ‘well somebody will get sick what if somebody gets sick from getting bad food you know.’ At the same time, our hospitals are full of people getting sick from government approved food.

So let’s experiment, let’s try let’s give people some freedom to actually make their own food choices, farmers the freedom to be able to sell to their neighbors, and let’s see where this goes. That’s what the Food Emancipation Proclamation is about.

If everybody gets sick, well, we can stop it. But what if suddenly the price of good food drops 30%, which it definitely would, it would drop 30%, because 30% of the cost of local food is trying to squeeze that local food through a prejudicial regulatory system that doesn’t recognize. the kinds of cleanliness and innovative processes that smaller outfits can do. It’s a lot easier to keep a kitchen clean, that’s churning out 10 gallons of tomato soup a day than churning out 5,000 gallons of tomato soup a day. Scale does matter, and it’s easier to keep things cleaner when the butcher, baker, and candlestick maker are embedded in a community at a neighbor-friendly scale.”

Later in the podcast they get into the MAHA movement and Joel’s involvement in that.

One of the fears is that the MAHA movement, a lot of the political clout and equity that the MAHA movement is riding right now will be siphoned off in trading one regulation for another. Well, instead of regulating this, let’s regulate that. Or instead of spending money on this, let’s spend money on that. Salatin is very concerned that we’ll end up all quibbling and squabbling over what we’re going to outlaw or subsidize or whatever.

And so, Salatin is suggesting to deal with the issue from the top down, from a government standpoint. He says, “let’s simply deal with a freedom issue and create an underground railroad, an actual viable underground railroad, so people who want to exit the current system can exit easily.”

Salatin made a profound statement showing how deep his knowledge goes about the topic of freedom.

“And maybe nobody wants to be free, all right? I’m ready to be taught, okay? Maybe nobody wants to be free. But maybe 30% of us want to be free. And we should be allowed to take charge of our own health destiny and chart a parallel universe through an underground railroad.”

Geering explains, “as a paramedic, I haven’t responded to a single person who’s struggling with whatever issue they’re struggling with, aside from obviously someone who’s had a healthy, healthy lifespan and is just dying of old age now. Everyone else, I guarantee you that none of them. would turn away a do-over where they could actually live a healthy life. And you see this, you know, whether it’s people just carrying a lot of weight, whether it’s someone walking around with an oxygen tank and a nasal cannula, whether it’s a teenager who’s, you know, just been using video games and phones and their spine already looks like a question mark. I mean, this is because, you know, the environment that they’ve been exposed to has betrayed them ultimately.”

Refs

Behind the Shield Podcast

https://www.jamesgeering.com/behind-the-shield-podcast/2024/3/14/dr-jonathan-edwards-episode-901?rq=dr%20edwards

https://polyfacefarm.com/

Share

Leave a comment