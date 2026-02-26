Joel Salatin is a world-renowned holistic farmer, author, and speaker. He and James Geering of the Behind the Shield Podcast recently recorded a great episode. Here’s part 2 of the discussion and main points of Joel Salatin’s “Food Emancipation Proclamation.”

Salatin, the renowned regenerative farmer, author, and critic of industrial agriculture, has long advocated for a “Food Emancipation Proclamation.” Modeled after Lincoln’s historic decree, effectively frames today’s food regulations as a form of “slavery”—tying farmers and consumers to a centralized, corporate-controlled industrial system dominated by big agribusiness and government oversight. Salatin calls for a bold policy shift—ideally via constitutional amendment, executive action, or sweeping reform—to liberate direct food transactions.

This would allow:

Farmers and producers to sell meat, dairy, produce, and processed foods directly to consenting adult consumers or neighbors.

Without requiring government licenses, permits, inspections, or bureaucratic approval for these private, voluntary exchanges.

One of the most common refrains is, “Healthy food is too expensive.”

Salatin counters: “If you go to the farm, you’ll find it’s a lot less expensive than you think. But secondly, that’s because all the support isn’t going to our farmers—it’s going to these mega-farmers.” He points to consumers voting with their dollars, forcing even grocery stores and fast-food chains to at least pretend their food is healthier. “I’m even seeing a tiny ray of light of kindness, compassion, and community starting to show its head again.” How do we make local, healthy food the cheaper option again? Salatin rejects the “cheap food” policy outright: “Any sector of the economy where the goal is cheap will also create a cheating economy.”

He doesn’t want people spending their entire income on food, but he criticizes the national obsession with low food costs. We pat ourselves on the back that Americans spend less per capita on food than any other culture in the world. We also spend more per capita on chronic non-infectious disease abatement than any other culture. French households spend approximately 12-13% of their total household consumption expenditure on food versus 6% for Americans.

Perhaps those two are related. Ultra-processed food isn’t actually cheap, he argues. “I was looking the other day—Lunchables are $14 a pound. That’s not cheap. You can buy a sirloin steak from us (Polyface) basically at that price.” A simple whole-food meal (a squash, a dozen eggs, a pound of ground beef) prepared at home is far more affordable and nutritious.

Polyface chicken beats Walmart on price—if you buy whole.

“Right now today, our chicken here at Polyface is cheaper than boneless, skinless breast at Walmart. But you have to buy a whole chicken. You get bones for broth, dark meat, all sorts of nutrients. It’s not just a convenience luxury item like skinless, boneless breasts.” Choose chuck roast over ribeye, ham roast or shoulder over tenderloin. Buy in bulk, preserve and prepare at home instead of relying on pre-packaged items, and you eat more nutritiously, it tastes better, and it competes on price.” Quit spending money on stuff that’s not food. Coca-Cola is not food, Snickers bars are not food. Salatin notes the price per pound of Snickers often exceeds Polyface’s boneless, skinless chicken—and yet people buy them routinely.

I wrote an article on the factory farming practice and the chicken industry:

The New York greenmarket potato lesson

Years ago in New York, Salatin visited the famed (and pricey) Greenmarket. He asked his hostess to show him the most expensive potato. It was a beautiful blue Peruvian fingerling at $1.90 a pound. “Pretty expensive for a potato,” he said. But across the street, in a supermarket aisle three shelves high and 80 feet long, potato chips cost $4 a pound.” Are we actually buying fuel for our bodies, or are we buying convenience and cheating our own bodies with expensive alternatives that don’t even feed us value?

From frustration to creation.

In these crazy times, we must focus on building hope and help instead of just being anti-everything. The pandemic exposed autonomy erosion, health impacts undiscussed, and bottlenecks in food delivery and slaughter. The key takeaways from the pandemic era was that much was swept under the rug rather than honestly assessed: What worked? What didn’t? What can we learn?

The biggest takeaway was the unprecedented questioning of venerable institutions—government, even doctors. Recent surveys show trust in personal doctors has declined sharply. This distrust permeates society: economic reports, foreign policy narratives, leadership.

It’s negative—but also a catalyst for change. “You don’t have innovation without disturbance.” The upheaval has spotlighted cracks in official narratives (e.g., FDA approvals like OxyContin vs. resistance to MDMA therapy or CBD). People increasingly yearn for the autonomy to make their own their decisions, vet information themselves, and rely less on propaganda.

The government is bankrupt—spending billions daily on debt interest, with neither party addressing it seriously. Dependency on programs grows, creating economic drag and political inertia. Our founders feared democracy as mob rule. The Constitution doesn’t even mention the word democracy. Originally, you had to own land to vote. In a non-agrarian society, the new stakeholder benchmark should be paying taxes. This distrust and push for independence could drive real reform—if channeled toward creation over complaint.

The focus is on exempting small-scale, local, and on-farm sales from many USDA/FDA and state rules, which Salatin argues primarily protect large players rather than ensure true safety.

Key Arguments from Salatin:

Regulations favor the big — Compliance costs (facilities, labeling, testing) crush small farmers while large operations absorb them easily, eliminating competition and starving local food systems.

Food freedom as a fundamental right — Consenting adults should freely choose food sources (raw milk, home-slaughtered meat, neighbor’s produce) without government permission, just as in other private transactions.

Broader benefits — It would combat urban food deserts, empower small entrepreneurs, curb reliance on processed industrial food (linked to chronic health issues), revitalize rural economies, and promote nutrient-dense, regenerative farming—all without taxpayer subsidies.

Not anti-safety — True safety stems from personal responsibility, transparency, and knowing your farmer—not distant bureaucracy.

Salatin sums it up: “We have an enslaved food system to an oligarchy… We need a Food Emancipation Proclamation to allow consenting adults freedom of choice to engage in transactions neighbor to neighbor.”

