Some patients report “an unpleasant experience” after taking ketamine, likely because ketamine creates deep insights and openings to the psyche, helping us reestablish connections and honest truths that we may not want to open. By opening truths, we are given options to move ahead and explore why we hurt so badly. Ketamine treatments may go awry if conducted while acutely withdrawing from certain medications and alcohol. Psychologist Jordan Peterson famously described a bad experience with ketamine in the preface of his new book, Beyond Order: 12 more rules for life; he says, “I ceased using the benzodiazepine entirely in May 2019, trying two doses of ketamine within a week, as suggested by the psychiatrist with whom I consulted. Ketamine, a nonstandard anesthetic/psychedelic, sometimes has overwhelming and sudden positive effects on depression. It produced nothing for me but two ninety-minute trips to hell. I felt to my bones as if I had everything to feel guilty and ashamed about, w…