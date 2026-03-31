Tonight, whatever you celebrate—Lent, Shabbat, Ramadan, or otherwise—please hold Noelia in your thoughts and prayers. Noelia Castillo Ramos, 25 years old, was euthanized last week at Hospital Residencia Sant Camil near Barcelona. Despite large groups of supporters gathering in front of the hospital, Noelia sadly ended her life.

Her case shows that euthanasia laws are expanding beyond terminal patients, echoing Canada’s sharp rise in Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) cases—to over 16,000 last year alone. Canada recently approached its 100,000th MAiD case (see article here).

Humanity failed this young woman in ways difficult to comprehend. This case also contains a clear warning: what’s happening in Europe and Canada stems from societal trends that are accelerating in New York and at least 16 other states. These trends include the dismantling of the nuclear family, increasing secularization, government expansion, and bureaucrats embracing a “culture of death, the media, and progressive ideology—whether on the Left or the Right.”

Noelia’s Story

Noelia was placed in state care at 13 years old amid serious family difficulties, including divorce, alcohol issues and the loss of their home. Apparently in and out of state run shelters for vulnerable young people, she was gang-raped in 2022 by three males. There were no charges filed, her attackers were never arrested and remain free today.

Traumatized by the assaults, Noelia jumped from a fifth-floor window to escape her reality. She survived the fall but sustained a spinal cord injury resulting in paraplegia and chronic neuropathic pain. Never the same, she plunged into severe depression—likely treatment-resistant—the kind that treatments like ketamine and other psychedelics can help with.

She was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The trauma had broken her. Many female victims of rape and sexual assault are later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder; studies show a strong association between sexual trauma (especially childhood or repeated abuse) and BPD symptoms such as emotional instability, chronic emptiness, and self-harm ideation.

State Run Care

State run care is exactly what you would think it is. Imagine your experience inside a state run DMV office and applying that model to the high-stakes responsibility of caring for vulnerable humans. In place of compassion is quota’s, instead of dignity you get indifference, and instead of offering long-term support, and fixing what they broke, they just signed off on ending it; the Spanish authorities offered assisted suicide as a solution.

Noelia demanded euthanasia, which Spain’s current government of Socialists legalized in 2021. Noelia’s father opposed it, arguing that her many disorders prevented her from making an informed decision, and pursued the case till the end in the courts. Her dad fought tooth and nail, but courts said no, she’s “competent,” let her die. The state that took her away from those who loved her — and then neither could protect her. Even worse, the attorney for Noelia Castillo Ramos says she was not allowed to cancel her euthanasia because “her organs had been committed to other patients.” This goes back to the dystopian novel UNWIND (see article here). This is also reminiscence of the recent case in Canada where a MAiD victim with ALS gave up his organs following his euthanasia.

On March 26th, 2026, a Barcelona judge denied a last-minute request to halt the proceedings. Around 6:00 pm, doctors at Hospital Residència Sant Camil in Sant Pere de Ribes, near the Catalan capital, gave her a lethal injection that stopped her breathing and her heart. In other words, Noelia was asphyxiated by first sedatives, then a muscle relaxant, then a critical deficiency of oxygen occurs, and the stress response of the body ensues. For Noelia, it must have been like looking at a cracked mirror, suffocating, then hopefully separated from her broken body. Nothing peaceful or pleasant about it. I described this in more detail here.

Before her death, Noelia gave a televised interview explaining why she chose euthanasia. This may be the most cynical part of the story: the State not only assisted in ending her life but actively helped popularize that choice on national television. Life’s not always a bed of roses, and none of us walked in Noelia’s shoes. But that raises a deeper question: Did society — and the institutions meant to protect her — do everything possible to help her before steering her down this path?

Olive’s story (article here).

At 26, she signed up for euthanasia in the Netherlands with many similarities to Noelia’s. A friend urged Olive to try ketamine treatments the day before her flight. After the week of inpatient treatments, Olive chose life and never boarded that flight.

If we are going to normalize “it’s really better for you to go” then why is Elon Musk creating Neuralink to help paralyzed individuals lead a fulfilling life? Many people who became quadriplegic or paraplegic after trauma initially request assisted death, only to later report a meaningful quality of life once they received proper rehabilitation, adaptive technology, and support. The actor Christopher Reeves was one such powerful example.

A Consumer Driven Industry?

Euthanasia is a falling elevator shaft that’s quickly becoming a consumer driven commodity. Namely for the organ donation business. Noelia likely felt some solace that her organs were going to help someone, but where do we go from here? Should doctors be in the business of deliberately killing human beings?

Moral arguments for euthanasia fail.

Thursday’s state-sanctioned death of a young woman through euthanasia certainly signals the presence of evil in our midst. Even if we accept a moral “right” to kill themselves, euthanasia isn’t needed to exercise that “right.” You can already kill yourself. The idea that people need a state-sponsored euthanasia system is totally illogical, even on its own terms. It’s about normalizing what some see as good and others, evil. And this was not a one-off. Several young women have been euthanized by a European state. Milou Verhoof and Zoraya ter Beek were euthanized in the Netherlands.

For Socialist Spain, this was a victory (as written in the Daily Wire). To highlight the wickedness:

The newspaper El País wrote caustically about the Abogados Cristianos, the Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers, which worked with Noelia’s father to stop the euthanasia. In typical lapidary style, the paper wrote:

“For a year and a half, this organization [Abogados Cristianos] has been behind the father’s legal battle to prevent the assisted death of Noelia, who suffers from paraplegia. … Advised by the ultra-Catholic group Abogados Cristianos, the man has entangled his daughter in a legal maze that has kept her alive, against her will, for 601 days.”

For Spain’s socialist government and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, this was about ‘dying with dignity.’ Again, this is not a slippery slope, but more of an elevator shaft.

America, look at Europe and Canada — and beware.

Refs

https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-state-took-her-from-her-family-then-it-decided-she-should-die?author=Mike+Gonzalez&category=News&elementPosition=0&row=0&rowType=Vertical+List&title=The+State+Took+Her+From+Her+Family.+Then+It+Decided+She+Should+Die.