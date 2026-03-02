Many patients ask me about my single most effective tool for maintaining long-term health and promoting longevity. Without hesitation, I always point to regular sauna use as one of the best investments you can make in your overall well-being.

Why a Home Sauna Isn’t a Luxury—It’s Science-Backed Self-Care

Extensive research, particularly from studies in Finland (where sauna bathing is a cultural staple), shows that frequent sauna sessions are associated with significant reductions in all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, stroke, dementia, and other age-related conditions.

Like many ancient healing practices (fasting, yoga, meditation, breathwork, and more), saunas are experiencing a modern resurgence in popularity, and Finland is leading the way. Nowhere is this more clear than in Finland, where there are over 3 million saunas for a population of just 5.5 million—meaning nearly every household has access to one, including shared facilities in apartment buildings. Sauna culture is also deeply rooted in neighboring Estonia and Sweden.

Moving Energy

Saunas have promoted health and well-being for centuries. As Nobel laureate Albert Szent-Györgyi noted, healing is linked to the movement of energy. Saunas generate physiological shifts—mimicking intense exercise with elevated heart rate, circulation, and heat shock protein activation—mobilizing the body’s energy systems for repair and resilience.

Saunas mobilize and enhance energy flow in the body. We constantly generate metabolic energy to sustain life. Saunas, “add life to life” through controlled heat stress that strengthens physiological adaptations. This idea reflects the exercise physiologist Dr. Véronique Billat’s TedX talk, “Adding Life to Life,” in which she describes how targeted training enhances vitality and performance. (I’ve written about her work here as well as why it’s important to move energy.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, because life’s all about moving energy. A rapidly growing body of research confirms what the Greeks, the Romans, the Indians, the Finns, the Japanese, the Nordic, and countless others—who have been using saunas for centuries — have known. Hippocrates knew the importance of fever for fighting off infections when he said, “Give me a fever, and I can cure any disease.” It should be noted that using a sauna is best for preventive measures or for the early stages of illness, but not recommended if you already have a fever.

Cardiovascular Health and the Finnish Heart Study

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. In recent years (including 2023 data, the most current comprehensive figures available), it accounts for approximately one in every four to five deaths annually.

The Finnish Sauna Study, also known as the Kuopio Ischemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study, is a long-term prospective study that investigated the association between sauna bathing and cardiovascular health outcomes, particularly fatal cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality. Researchers followed 2,315 Finnish men for twenty years who used saunas and documented the frequency of sudden cardiac death and cardiovascular disease.

Here’s the breakdown of those who did weekly saunas: 201 used it 4–7 times per week; 1513 used it 2-3 times per week; and 601 used it once weekly.

For example, Finnish men who used the sauna 4–7 times per week experienced up to a 40% lower risk of death from any cause compared to those using it just once a week, along with substantial protection against heart disease and neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s. The benefits appear dose-dependent—the more often you go and the longer the sessions, the greater the protective effects. These outcomes stem from physiological responses like improved cardiovascular function, reduced blood pressure, enhanced circulation, decreased inflammation, stress hormone modulation, and activation of protective cellular pathways similar to those triggered by moderate exercise.

As for the specifics, the average temperature of the Finnish (dry) saunas used by the population was 174°F, with an average session length of 14.5 minutes. Notably, sessions lasting over 19 minutes elicited an even more robust effect, suggesting a dose-response relationship. In other words, more is better, at least up to a point.

After adjusting for confounding factors, researchers found about a 50% reduction in fatal cardiovascular disease.

Saunas produce many of the same benefits as exercise.

Saunas help the heart by mimicking the effects of cardio exercise. In a Finnish study, heart rates rose to 150 beats per minute, boosting cardiac output and improving blood flow through vasodilation. Vasodilation is when veins and arteries widen and become more pliable.

Inflammation

Regular sauna use can also help reduce chronic inflammation. More frequent sauna sessions are associated with lower levels of inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein (CRP). Saunas also improve levels of anti-inflammatory molecules, including interleukins, and can improve the function of endothelial cells lining blood vessels. Sauna use increases heat shock proteins (more on this in the next article), which aid cellular repair and support immune function, and it also results in the release of growth hormone. Collectively, these effects contribute to stress reduction and promote relaxation, well-being, and better sleep.

Exercise and Saunas

As an aspiring athlete, I used saunas for performance and recovery, but finding them was difficult. Nowadays, saunas are common in gyms, universities, and training facilities.

We know that both exercise and saunas reduce mortality. In fact, saunas have many of the same benefits as exercise. Many studies have shown the benefits of using saunas with exercise. Things like better heat tolerance, increased VO2max, improved endothelial function, sauna helps the heart pump more efficiently, increases nitric oxide, normalizes blood pressure, and much more — and it’s well known that maintaining VO2 max into our older years maintains longevity and avoids disability. Longevity and disability-free days are also enhanced, as evidenced by lower rates of chronic disease.

Improves Thermoregulation

A 2021 study examined a large cohort of trained athletes to determine the effects of post-exercise sauna bathing on thermoregulation and exercise performance. The results of the study showed that after three weeks of sauna, the athletes had better heat tolerance and improved markers of exercise performance in temperate conditions compared to endurance training alone.

Increases Lactate Threshold

Saunas boost plasma volume, RBC count, and blood flow. These changes deliver more oxygen to muscles, lower heart rate at the same output, and improve endurance and exercise performance.

Regular sauna use may also help enhance the muscle lactate threshold by reducing lactate accumulation, which contributes to muscle fatigue during exercise. Temperature regulation is crucial for athletic performance. Sauna use improves heat acclimation and thermoregulation, making you sweat earlier, at lower temperatures, and for longer. This boosts your body’s heat tolerance and fatigue resistance.

A case study of a young female tennis player showed improvements in performance outcomes of time-to-exhaustion (TTE), maximal aerobic capacity (VO2 max), and lactate threshold after 12 post-exercise sauna sessions spread across 3 weeks.

Types of Saunas: Dry, Steam, and Infrared

Dry (Finnish) Sauna A traditional dry sauna, often called a Finnish sauna, operates at high temperatures of 150–195°F (65–90°C) with very low relative humidity (~10%). A wood-burning stove or an electric heater typically heats it with stones placed on top. Water can be ladled onto the stones to create brief bursts of steam (löyly), temporarily increasing humidity. These saunas are intense and provide significant heat stress, making them excellent for cardiovascular conditioning. They also have the strongest body of scientific evidence supporting health benefits, including reduced all-cause mortality.

Steam Sauna (Turkish Bath or Hammam uses hot steam to reach 100–120°F and nearly 100% humidity. This is a closed, tiled room with dense mist. Though less intense than dry saunas, steam rooms are soothing for the respiratory system, help clear congestion, and calm airways. They still deliver real heat-stress benefits.

Infrared saunas use electric lamps to emit infrared light, creating radiant heat that is absorbed directly by the skin. They operate at lower temperatures—typically 113–140°F (45–60°C)—with minimal humidity. Unlike traditional saunas, infrared heat is a form of radiant heat that penetrates deeper into tissues, warming the body “from the inside out.” The milder temperatures allow for longer sessions, making them more tolerable for some users. They are highly accessible for home use: simply plug one in, and it heats within minutes. When choosing an infrared sauna, opt for models labeled low-EMF (electromagnetic field) to minimize potential exposure to electromagnetic radiation. While more expensive than other options, many users find the convenience and unique heating mechanism worth the investment.

All three types of saunas—dry, steam, and infrared—offer significant health benefits through controlled heat exposure, with research suggesting improved cardiovascular health and reduced all-cause mortality. The most important factor is regular use: pick the type you enjoy most and will use consistently at home. With many accessible options, including infrared units or tents, creating a home sauna routine has never been more achievable or impactful for your health. Despite strong scientific evidence, home saunas remain underutilized—but adopting one could be the most effective step you take toward a longer, healthier life.

