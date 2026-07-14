Chapter 7 — How PH Treats Common Conditions Within the context of percutaneous hydrotomy, we have a platform to treat chronic disease conditions by taking advantage of the body’s biological terrain. Claude Bernard and others emphasized that treating the body’s biological terrain, not just the symptoms, is the key to healing. Since the basis of percutaneous hydrotomy involves subcutaneous injections, an understanding of the skin is essential. We access these interconnected systems (the immune system, the cardiovascular system, the nervous system, the gastrointestinal system, the musculoskeletal system) through the skin and the subcutaneous tissues. Everything affects the biological terrain including diet, habitation, relationships, emotions, thoughts, lifestyle, and genes. Integrative medicine draws upon complementary and allopathic medicine, applying a well-combined approach. Individualization is the future of medicine—what works for one may not work for another.

Healing is an inside job

Chronic diseases are never resolved with a quick fix—they take years to develop and can take years to heal. Balancing the biological terrain is a good first step since diseases develop because of a depleted terrain. The importance of water can’t be overemphasized. Water is the aquarium for the salts that assure cellular function, giving us life energy. Chronic diseases and pain affect millions worldwide, with conditions like back pain tripling over the last forty years; it has been labeled the disease of the century and imposes more disability than any other disease or injury. Musculoskeletal conditions are a significant cause of years lived with disability worldwide. Pain is why patients seek medical care. The patient’s pain persists; even worse, the patient merely exists in a vicious cycle of taking medications. Modern healthcare inadequately addresses chronic pain, and many suffer needlessly, often until death. Percutaneous hydrotomy proceeds differently. It can be applied to a range of conditions and injuries:

• Osteoarthritis in the neck, shoulder, spine, knees, hands, and feet

• Narrow lumbar canal, sciatica, neuralgia, herniated disc

• Bone spurs (osteophytes) with mechanical compression

• Rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases

• Psoriatic arthritis

Musculoskeletal injuries arise from factors like trauma, aging, poor nutrition, inflammation, and insulin resistance. At their core, musculoskeletal injuries are a malfunction of the fundamental unit.

Migraines

Migraines are a significant cause of disability. The most Severe migraines are described as the worst conceivable pain, and many describe the experience as “hell on earth” as it grows, causing a full body malaise and being bedridden wearing an eye mask for days.

There is no separation between classes of people, pain is as real as it gets. Some even contemplate suicide. Migraines are among the top ten global causes of years lived with disability. For millions, migraines are leading causes of emergency room visits. The genesis of headaches involves dysfunction of energetic, neuromuscular, and circulatory systems, which results from anxiety, stress, depression, and insomnia. Symptoms are treated with pharmacological oral agents such as anti inflammatories, narcotics, antihistamines, and injections such as steroids, triptans, and Botox. Still, these agents never address the root cause of the problem. The fundamental problem revolves around the neurological and circulatory units of competency.

La Douleur by Jean Escoula 1890. Escoula was an apprentice of Auguste Rodin.

Temporomandibular Joint Syndrome

Temporomandibular joint syndrome (TMJ) is a common disorder affecting the jaw and the surrounding joints, muscles, and ligaments. TMJ is akin to osteoarthritis of the jaw and results from trauma, an improper bite, arthritis, and degeneration of the C2–C3 intervertebral discs. Facial pain, jaw cracking, headaches, difficulty in mouth opening, and bruxism (clenching of the jaw at night) are typical symptoms of TMJ. TMJ often follows psychological and emotional trauma presenting with psychological symptoms: stress, anxiety, sleep disorders, depression, spasms, and eating disorders. The body’s autonomic nervous system is overstimulated, as if the energy developed to adapt to the external environment remains blocked inside. This self-destructive system triggers neuro endocrine, neuro-hormonal, and neuro-immune dysfunctions.

The Shoulder

The shoulder is the third most injured joint, after the knee and the ankle. Shoulder injuries result from trauma or repetitive overuse, often from overhead activities. The shoulder is highly mobile because of the minimal containment of the humeral head, but the trade-off for this mobility is decreased stability, making the shoulder prone to various types of injuries. One such condition is called adhesive capsulitis, better known as frozen shoulder. In a randomized controlled study, Italian researchers used mesotherapy to inject a dilute solution of EDTA (1 ml), procaine (2 ml), and saline (3 ml) subcutaneously into the shoulders of eighty patients with frozen shoulder over three to six sessions. Amazingly, 62.5 percent of the calcifications completely disappeared on X-ray after four weeks, significantly improving pain and shoulder function. Another Italian paper recently reported complete pain resolution in twenty-nine out of thirty-one patients with frozen shoulder using a similar protocol. A study published by the American College of Rheumatology showed that the abnormal shoulder calcifications had entirely disappeared in nearly two-thirds of the patients after four weeks using saline, a local anesthetic, EDTA, and magnesium without any adverse effects. Another Italian group used mesotherapy to treat frozen shoulder using saline, EDTA, and lidocaine. Over 90 percent of the patients had an improvement in their VAS pain scores.

The Story of T.J. Dillashaw—UFC Athlete

T.J. Dillashaw is a well-known MMA fighter. His experience with percutaneous hydrotomy highlights how this innovative treatment can play a crucial role in the recovery of athletes. Dillashaw was training for a highly anticipated fight that would mark his comeback after a two-year hiatus. Six weeks before the fight, he sustained a left shoulder injury during training following an aggressive left hook. The mechanism of his injury was excessive lateral rotation, and his medical examination revealed a left rotator cuff injury. His pain at rest was about a 4/10 and 10/10 with activity. His pain improved with anti-inflammatory medications, rest, and massage, but regular physical activity was impossible. Dillashaw had had previous shoulder injuries and surgeries. He was determined to see if percutaneous hydrotomy could help his shoulder and allow him to f ight. I explained that it would take several treatments, and a regenerative protocol was prescribed since we knew it was a tendon injury. Using a combination of physiologic saline, amino acids, fat-soluble vitamins, magnesium, pentoxifylline, procaine, trace minerals, local anesthetics, and anti inflammatories, the hydrotomy cushion was placed around the areas of pain in his shoulder. Note that the anti-doping authorities were consulted about the percutaneous hydrotomy procedure, and the regulations were respected at all times concerning injections. After the first treatment, Dillashaw felt relief but was unable to train. Following the second treatment, he noted that his rehabilitation went much better and that with activity, his pain level was now a 7/10. The third treatment resulted in better function and lower pain levels. He received two more treatments, at which point his shoulder was essentially pain free. Already the percutaneous hydrotomy treatment was a success. The bout lasted five rounds, Dillashaw sustained multiple injuries to his knee and his face, and he won the fight in a decision. He acknowledged that percutaneous hydrotomy helped to save his fight.

Since Dillashaw, numerous other MMA athletes have utilized percutaneous hydrotomy with similar results.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a painful condition involving degeneration of bone cartilage, affecting over 32 million people in the United States and worldwide. Hip and knee OA are leading causes of global disability. In percutaneous hydrotomy, osteoarthritis primarily involves the fundamental unit—the cells. We can apply this way of thinking to many conditions: skin wrinkles are analogous to arthritis of the skin; a cataract is analogous to arthritis of the eye; balance disorders such as tinnitus and hearing loss are forms of osteoarthritis of the auditory apparatus. Age is the strongest risk factor for osteoarthritis, but aging per se is not the cause. Joint osteoarthritis is best understood as a disturbance of the balance between the synthesis and the degradation of cartilage. OA is caused by inflammatory diseases which can be traumatic, metabolic, infectious, crystal-induced, reactive, or autoimmune; the inflammation cascade destroys the cartilage. Dehydration, degeneration, abnormal separation, and progressive cartilage loss are visible under a microscope, and its biomarkers are easily measured. Bone deformities, stiffness, decreased mobility, and pain is experienced every day.

Disc Disease

Degenerative disc disease (DDD) and disc herniation are common spine-related conditions that often occur in conjunction. A herniated disc, also known as a bulged, slipped, or ruptured disc, causes nerve pinching and severe pain, frequently in the lower back. These discs are composed of a tough outer layer called the annulus and an inner layer called the nucleus pulposis (which is 80 percent water). In the United States, eight in ten people will experience low back pain at some point, and millions more worldwide. Most episodes are self-limiting or resolve on their own. Low back pain increases with age, and occupational and recreational injuries are common. Obesity and smoking are also significant, modifiable risk factors. Interestingly, recent studies have shown an association between low-grade bacterial infections, such as Propionibacterium acnes, and DDD. Most disc herniations and DDD have a mechanical and inflammatory basis that irritates the nerves, which explains the severe pain. Treatment approaches are gradual, beginning with NSAIDs and a short course of corticosteroids. Muscle relaxants may help diminish spasms and pain. Narcotics are used sparingly and only for short periods because of their addictive potential. DDD is a challenging problem, and there are no excellent treatment options. Because surgery is appropriate for only a select few, conservative treatment is recommended initially. Intervertebral Disc Hydration T he restoration of the physiological status of the affected spinal disc segments is necessary for regeneration. Intervertebral discs have limited blood supply and rely on a process called imbibition for nutrient exchange. Imbibition is the process of water being drawn into tissue as pressure is decreased. This process explains why discs tend to rehydrate during sleep or while lying down. In fact, many studies show that after stabilization of the back through physical therapy or surgery, the intervertebral discs can undergo rehydration.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease affecting about 1% of the population, primarily middle-aged women. It causes fatigue, symmetric joint inflammation, pain, swelling, warmth, and morning stiffness in hands, wrists, feet, hips, knees, shoulders, and elbows, with possible cervical spine involvement. The cause is unknown but may involve genetic predisposition, infections, or smoking. RA, linked to immune dysfunction, can resemble an allergy to oneself, often tied to psychological trauma like loss or stress, with 80% of patients reporting depression. Conventional treatments include immunosuppressive drugs (e.g., methotrexate, originally a chemotherapy drug), NSAIDs, monoclonal antibodies, and corticosteroids, all with significant long-term side effects.

Neuropathic Pain

Neuropathic pain affects one-sixth of the US population and involves all five units of competency; examples are sciatic pain and herpes zoster. With neuropathic pain, nerve cells use more energy and are paralyzed and atrophied; circulation is compromised, and autoimmune reactions are common. Protocols using percutaneous hydrotomy are aimed at all five competency areas and require a multi-specialty approach; a vasoactive treatment based on procaine, magnesium, vitamins, and vasodilators.

https://www.amazon.com/Stopping-Pain-Simple-Revolutionary-Chronic/dp/1510783423

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