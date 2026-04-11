Véronique Billat (www.billatraining.com) has a PhD in Exercise Physiology, is the Director of the Laboratory of Exercise Physiology and Biomechanics at the University of Evry / Paris-Saclay (France), and she’s authored of over 200 scientific publications worldwide. She has trained and observed numerous Olympic and world champion athletes and has recorded and analyzed their physiological data.

Véronique Billat presents a science-based, data-driven approach to endurance training that challenges the idea of inevitable age-related decline. She uses the remarkable case of cyclist Robert Marchand (who set hour records in cycling well into his 100s) as living proof that targeted, intelligent training can reverse physiological aging markers even at advanced ages.

Hacking Aging through Data Science

Engineers have long modeled the human body as a complex dynamic system whose performance inevitably declines with time—a process we call aging. However, after more than 30 years of international research (primarily in the USA and Europe), we can now demonstrate that this decline is not inevitable. Drawing from the pioneering work of exercise physiologist Dr. Véronique Billat, whose 2016 TEDx talk “Adding Life to Life” powerfully illustrates how intelligent training can extend not just lifespan but vitality, the body reveals itself as a remarkable thermomechanical machine with highly adaptable physiology that challenges classical expectations of irreversible decline. After three decades of rigorous research, we are now bringing clinical proof that it is possible to reverse key aspects of this constant decline—effectively adding life to life (see article here).

Adding Life to Life

Albert Szent-Györgyi, a Nobel Prize winner and Hungarian physiologist known for his discovery of vitamin C, once stated:

“In every culture and in every medical tradition before ours, healing was accomplished by moving energy.”

If a great white shark stops swimming, it dies. It relies on water flowing through its open mouth and gills as it swims. No movement, no water flow, no oxygen. Dead shark. If people stop moving, same thing. We may not die as soon as a shark, but we will certainly die sooner than otherwise and with more disease and pain. Movement is life and it’s never constant but constantly variable.

Movement can take any form. Walking is the most essential, but all activity is life-giving, or better said, Adding life to life. Whether you push a lawnmower, carry groceries, or walk the dog, it’s “exercise.” The opposite to moving is sitting around and is linked to higher dementia rates. This is true of virtually all forms of disease, especially chronic disease.

An Elegant, Intelligent, Science-based approach

The classical linear model of aging and performance (inevitable decline) is wrong. Billat challenges the common view that aging inevitably brings a steady decline in physical capacity and vitality. Instead, she argues that we can add life to our years — not just extend lifespan, but dramatically improve the quality, energy, and functional capacity of the life we have — through intelligent, science-based exercise.

Billat encourages moving beyond generic “exercise more” advice to precise, individualized training that exploits the body’s remarkable plasticity. Small, smart changes in how we train (especially incorporating high-intensity intervals) can produce outsized improvements in health and performance, making the later decades of life far more vibrant and enjoyable.

Why the Linear Constant Paced Model Failed

The Theory: Over the past few decades, endurance training has followed a largely linear logic, while public health recommendations have promoted a simplistic “more is better” and “faster = better” approach. This paradigm has led us to treat efficiency as a fixed, individual constant — a physiological assumption that is fundamentally false.

The Critical Regime: VO₂max and Hysteresis

Billat’s research has shown that each person has their own genetic and physiological profile, with a variable pivot: the physical condition of walking or running at VO₂max speed (the speed at which oxygen consumption is maximal). This is the “red zone” of the aerobic motor. Hysteresis refers to the idea that our physiology lags in a sense. This means that changes in our metabolism occur in minutes in most cases. For example, while running, it’s possible to switch from physiological system’s in just minutes during an effort.

The “Hack” of Physiology: Alternating Phases of Relaxation and Intense Efforts

The body is a highly adaptable “thermomechanical machine” capable of reversing decline. In alternating phases of relaxation at VO₂max, we allow the body to recover without immediately dropping into oxygen debt. The consumption of oxygen (VO2) does not fall immediately; the body maintains a high level of oxygen use. This “hack” enables us to train at high intensity while staying within safe physiological limits. Smart training involves short, targeted high-intensity bursts combined with recovery phases rather than long, monotonous efforts.

In our published research, we showed that running or cycling at a perfectly constant speed (on a treadmill or with a trainer) produces zero entropy. This brings no new information to the central nervous system. It creates motor stereotypes that lead to overuse injuries and cognitive disengagement.

Spectral analyses show that the spontaneous variability of heart rate is intrinsic to a healthy heart. A pacemaker-like rigid structure is a sign of poor health. In fact a heart rate that is not variable is an imminent sign of death in humans. This variability is a sign of vitality: the system is constantly keeping its adaptation strategy active. The Billat Training method we have developed reintroduces this variability to keep the system alert.

The BillaTraining Methodology: Calibrating the Human Engine

Before optimizing, you must measure. But a simple stopwatch is no longer enough. We must calibrate the internal sensor which is our brain.

The RABIT Test and the Energy Radar

The RABIT test (Running Advisor Billat Training) allows everyone to progress while remaining scientific, we have developed a unique protocol that combines neurophysiological and metabolic measurements.

The protocol lasts 30 minutes; in contrast to linear depletion tests (such as the VAMEVAL). The runner self-administers the precise effort over 30 minutes according to this sequence: Easy → Sprint → Moderate → Hard → Very Hard → Easy.

The neatest thing about the RABIT test is that it can give you your VO₂max within 5% of a commercial grade test. For example, my VO₂max with the RABIT test was 58% and my measured VO₂max with an expensive machine was 56%. What’s not to like about being able to test your VO₂max at your home track, on your own time, and not having to run with a restrictive and claustrophobic mask?

The Energy Radar (four items)

Analysis of this test allows us to draw the “Physiological Identity Card” of the subject in 4 areas:

Power: The engine’s displacement (Watts or maximum aerobic speed).

Endurance: The ability to maintain a percentage of this power over time (size of the reservoir).

Resistance: The ability to tolerate or recycle metabolites (lactate) during intense efforts.

Governance (Pacing): This is the critical item for the engineer. It measures the brain’s ability to manage its resources without going too fast or too slow. This is the strategic intelligence of effort.

Case Study in Reverse Aging

This theory is not speculative. It has been validated by a world-renowned case study on the reversibility of aging.

The Challenge: Can we improve the physiology of a centenarian? The interesting case of Robert Marchand. Dr. Billat personally trained and scientifically monitored Robert Marchand between the ages of 101 and 103 for his attempt at the hour cycling record.

The “Signal” Protocol was used (Polarization 80/20 training): We banned “garbage kilometers”.

- 80% of the time: Very light fundamental endurance (RPE < 3).

- 20% of the time: Targeted intensity, precisely calibrated on optimal pedaling cadence (between 60 and 90 rpm) corresponding to his maximum energetic performance.

The Results (published in the Journal of Applied Physiology):

At 103 years old, after two years of this regimen:

- VO₂max: +13% (from 31 to 35 ml/kg/min).

- Peak Mechanical Power: +39%.

Major Conclusion: If a biological engine at 103 years old can gain 13% respiratory efficiency, then the decline after age 50 is not a biological fatal outcome, but a lack of targeted stimulation. Aging is a loss of signal that can be restored.

Conclusion

High Technology to Recover Intuition

This is the apparent paradox of the Billa Training approach: it sometimes takes the treasures of technology (Artificial Intelligence, Impedance, Fractal Analysis) to scientifically demonstrate a simple truth.

Humans are endowed with an emotional, sensitive, and intuitive intelligence superior to any machine. When you learn to listen to your sensations (calibrated RPE) instead of constantly looking at your GPS, you gain access to an “embedded intelligence” capable of optimizing your physiology in real time and pushing back the limits of age. Our method uses science and AI not to command you, but to give you back your energetic sovereignty.

References

Course à pied. S’entrainer à la sensation: Votre Corps est votre meilleur coach

https://johnathanedwardsmd.substack.com/p/the-science-of-the-marathon-increasing?r=1j3a1i

www.billatraining.com

The Science of the Marathon and Art of Variable Pace Running

https://www.amazon.com/Science-Marathon-Variable-Pace-Running/dp/0978709438