“I’ve regressed badly with sweets over the holidays… how do I undo the sugar cravings?”

If you’re a sugar holic, you already know the holidays can be devastating to your willpower. But here’s something you probably don’t know: Insulin resistance drives sugar and carb cravings, and you’re probably insulin resistant (most adult Americans—at least 95%—are insulin resistant.) When you are insulin-resistant, your entire metabolism is broken.

You MUST Address Insulin Resistance

Many people suffering from sugar or carb cravings may feel they have a demon inside them. In a way, that’s true. I’ve published a paper on the nature of that demon, and given it a name: Insulin Resistance.

Insulin resistance turns sugar cravings into a biological drive. It links your hunger directly to your blood sugar levels and makes us obsess about sweet foods to the point that our day doesn’t feel right if we don’t get our treats. That’s why most people trying to avoid it struggle with setbacks. Until insulin resista…