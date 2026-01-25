Over my 25-year medical career, I’ve witnessed profound changes in medicine. But what has occurred in the past decade is more than incremental change—it’s a fundamental transformation that should concern every American who values high-quality healthcare. Modern medicine has evolved into a highly complex, fragmented system that leaves most patients struggling to navigate its maze of specialists, insurance requirements, regulations, electronic portals, and specialized jargon—often turning routine care into an exhausting ordeal. They face a maze of specialists, regulations, insurance requirements, and jargon that turns even routine care into an overwhelming experience.

A Simple Checkup

A primary care visit can trigger referrals, tests, and bills that are difficult to decipher. In the U.S., many adults report barriers to timely care—not because of a shortage of facilities, but because the system is designed for experts rather than patients. According to a 2023 Commonwealth Fund study, a s…