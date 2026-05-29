This story is a powerful and painful look at the moment Dakar’s African era effectively ended. The 30th edition of the Dakar Rally was scheduled to depart on January 5th from Lisbon, Portugal, to Dakar, Senegal, covering nearly 6000 kilometers with 8 of the 15 stages in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

2008 was a watershed year for Dakar Rally due to rising terrorist threats in Mauritania and Mali. The event was already going to be difficult with the departure of the US Red Bull KTM team, following the devastating injury of American Chris Blais. The American rider had finished 3rd overall in 2007 and was regarded as America’s best hope to win the Dakar Rally.

Chris Blais at the 2007 Dakar Rally - 3rd place.

Chris Blais’ Accident

While pre-running for the Best In The Desert Vegas to Reno off-road race near Tonopah, Nevada, Blais hit a rock at around 70 MPH, collapsing his suspension, launching him from the bike, and he sustained a crushed T7 vertebrae with significant spinal cord injury. Dr. Rick Lipman, the organization’s doctor, called immediately and said it was severe. I immediately got in touch with the hospitals in Tonopah and Reno, as well as KTM Dakar Rally visionary Heinz Kinigadner, who ran the Wings for Life Foundation for spinal cord injuries. It was understood that Chris’ injury was career-ending, and it was decided that Red Bull KTM would shift their focus to their European team of Cyril Despres and Marc Coma.

Despite the disbanding of the US Red Bull KTM rally team, I was hired by Robby Gordon’s Monster Energy / Hummer team to serve as a medical doctor for the 2008 Dakar. In doing so, I also agreed to help Jonah Street and the other US riders.

The Lisbon Portugal Bivouac

The lead-up to the Dakar Rally was pretty much normal: technical inspections, tests, and pre-start procedures before January 5th. However, the mood was sullen at the start with the quiet but constant talk about the tragedy that had occurred on Christmas Eve.

A French family of five was attacked while picnicking in southern Mauritania near the town of Aleg, a regular passage point for the rally. Four members of the family were murdered, while the fifth survived with critical injuries. An extremist group linked to al-Qaida claimed responsibility.

Then, in late December 2007, just after Christmas, a separate attack killed three Mauritanian soldiers in northern Mauritania. Again, an Islamist terrorist group claimed responsibility and issued a direct threat against the Dakar Rally. The Dakar Rally has been threatened many times, but there has always been a way around it, with military protection and by canceling certain stages. As usual, the Vatican called for the cancellation of the Dakar Rally. The feeling among the Dakar competitors was that this too would pass and the rally would start as normal. The ASO was tight-lipped and gave little warning that the rally would be canceled; Rally director Etienne Lavigne went on with business as usual.

Travel Warnings, Political Escalation, and the Last Hours of the African Dakar

On January 3rd, the French government issued strong travel warnings and firm recommendations against proceeding through Mauritania. The ASO held urgent consultations with French officials, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The country of Mauritania deployed thousands of troops to show the ASO officials and France that the rally would be protected as in previous years.

Terrorist attacks had occurred during past Dakar’s, which is why the ASO relies on the military of each host country to support security and logistics. This time was different. The killing of the French family of tourists occurred just days before the start of the Dakar rally, and the race was scheduled to pass through the same town of Aleg in Mauritania. The situation became political, with the French moving to cancel the event along with support from the Vatican.

Then, the morning before the start, rumors of cancellations spread. The French Minister of Sports recommended canceling the rally, and the ASO worked hard to quash these reports. Again, most remained confident that the rally would go on as planned. But as the day progressed, the rumors spread, and some teams appeared to be preparing to leave.

The Dakar Rally is Canceled

On the evening of January 4th, ASO director Etienne Lavigne, obviously sleep-deprived, gathered all competitors, crew, and managers and announced in French and then in English, “This year’s Dakar Rally is canceled.” Shock and disbelief filled the bivouac. No one expected the rally to be outright canceled, not even the ASO. Lavigne admitted that he was given little choice and was forced by the government to cancel the race at the very last second, literally on the starting line in Lisbon, Portugal.

The announcement left the atmosphere confused and angry. Many were stunned by the fact that the ASO announced the cancellation so late, given that the start was supposed to be in 10 hours. The general feeling was that if the situation was that dangerous, how did the French government and the ASO let it go until the final minute before pulling the plug?

Perhaps controversially, many felt the French government was overreacting and even looking to cancel the event. Many of the competitors were obviously surprised and caught off guard and didn’t know that the event would be stopped. Lavigne elaborated that the terrorist acts committed forced the French government and the ASO to cancel the event in the name of the safety of the competitors, staff, journalists, partners, and local populations. Lavigne fought the French government up to the last minute, even though the Mauritanian military was providing over 3000 soldiers to ensure the protection of the rally.

For those of us who were there, the general sentiment was that the French Ministry of Sports, Roslyn Bachelot, and Bernard Laporte were being overly cautious and seeking to cancel the rally for political reasons. Everyone understood the dangers, but most felt that those from far away were looking for a way to cancel the event, and they finally succeeded. There’s no question that partial stages could have been accomplished in Portugal and Morocco. In the past, the ASO regularly had to modify, change, or cancel routes; this was a normal part of the Dakar.

Human Price and The Cost of Cancellation

Consider the enormous costs and effort invested by individuals and companies to transport their vehicles, families, and crews to Lisbon. Robby Gordon publicly stated the cancellation cost his team approximately 4.5 million in direct losses — preparation, logistics, and lost sponsorship. Those of us who were hired to work the rally were asked to refund the money we had been paid, not to mention that many had taken time off from work and family.

Full refunds were limited as the ASO only offered guaranteed entry into the following year’s race. Nearly 600 competitors and crew lost months of preparation time, effort, family support, and sponsorship opportunities. The race and support vehicles were shipped from Europe and North America, and those fees were a clear loss. One team that was visibly hit hard was Team Really Pan America, a US-based privateer team out of San Francisco supporting Jonah Street.

The heaviest economic blow fell onto the host countries, especially Mauritania and Senegal. They stood to lose the most as the ASO and the Dakar Rally bring in a significant share of their annual GDP; if tourism, hospitality, and investment revenue are lost, the losses are estimated in the hundreds of millions of CFA francs.

The Face of Defeat

I will never forget the look of raw disappointment and rage on the face of the government official from Mauritania, who tried to reassure everyone that the rally would be well-protected. He was literally in tears, and I wondered if he was going to be alright or if this was a death sentence for him. The Islamic Republic of Mauritania is a very different place from the rest of the world.

The Aftermath and Shift Away from Africa

After successfully running the Dakar Rally for over 30 years in Europe and Africa, the last-minute cancellation of the 2008 Dakar Rally created unrecoverable costs for competitors, teams, and the ASO itself. The outcome was that the Dakar Rally in Africa was never to be again. Besides pissing off many people and flushing millions in competitor and sponsor money down the drain, Dakar’s traditional African home, the motherland where a million stories and legends endured, would end, and many wondered about the future of the event.

Safety is the Priority

While safety was the clear priority, the event was moved off the continent of Africa. The following year, the Dakar Rally was moved to South America. The ASO attempted to launch a 2008 Central Europe Rally in Hungary and Romania as an official replacement event, but the event was a one-off and never repeated. David Casteu and Carlos Sainz won the motorcycle and car divisions, respectively.

Painful to Observe

Dissecting why this happened is a fascinating analysis of world events and remains relevant even today. It’s painful to observe that several Mauritanian and Malian towns that were once featured prominently in the African Dakar Rally routes are now ravaged by al-Qaeda-linked jihadist activity and general insecurity. Today, those once vibrant towns are war-torn places with violence, massive killing, food and fuel shortages, and medicine. Specifically, the list of towns and villages is growing: Atar, Tidjika, Zouerat, Nema, Ayouna-el-Atrous, Gao, Kayes, Mopti, and lately Bamako are hot spots for bloodshed and killing.

The early Dakar competitors carry many memories of these towns — the stories and legends engraved in their minds from experiencing the ultimate spirit of adventure. In hindsight, it seems that the Dakar Rally and the ASO narrowly avoided a dangerous scenario by exiting Africa given today’s current events.

The move to South America and the Middle East would prove to be a safer direction. Dakar is surely a different animal in Saudi Arabia today. The African years and challenges are gone forever, replaced by motorhomes, RVs, and hotels. The machines are almost unbreakable at the factory level. The pace is unbelievable, almost like a multi-day motocross rather than the epic endurance event of old. Maybe in the future ASO will run Dakar on AI using robots & nobody will have to drive motorcycles, cars, or trucks, just watch on a screen.

But in all seriousness, what really comes through is the heartbreak, frustration, and financial loss felt by everyone on the ground, while hindsight makes it hard to ignore that the security concerns were pointing toward a much bigger shift already underway. But one thing stands clear — the stories born in Africa are those of legends and the ultimate human adventure.

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