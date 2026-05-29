Johnathan Edwards MD Substack

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Joe Barker's avatar
Joe Barker
20h

As a former teammate, Thank you, Jonathan for sharing a very good account of what happened in 2008. It’s truly a shame that the Dakar can’t be held in Africa. The modern Dakar in Saudi Arabia is really not much like the African races as you stated, hotels, RVs & bulletproof machines make the race a long extended motocross.

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