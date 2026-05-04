Why Oppose the Medicalization of Gender-Confused Minors

People often ask why many are fighting against transgender interventions for minors in America. The answer’s simple: We’ve seen the harms up close. The latest chapter of the transgender saga unfolded recently in California. Detransitioner Jonni Skinner, a 23-year-old man, testified before the legislature against a bill sponsored by Senator Scott Wiener (SB 934). The bill seeks to expand liability against therapists who engage in what activists call “conversion therapy” — including any counseling that questions a minor’s gender identity. This comes even after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Skrmetti (2025), which upheld state bans on medical transition for minors.

Lawyer and physician Simonne Gold poignantly noted on her Substack: “Parents cannot lawfully consent to the sterilization of their child. Federal law already bans the sterilization of minors for good reasons. Performing an elective tubal ligation for birth control on a 14-year-old girl would result in charges of medical battery. Yet when wrapped in gender ideology, the same outcome is labeled “care.”

The Reality Witnessed

Numerous detransitioners — including Chloe Cole, Prisha Mosely, and others — have recounted the firsthand effects of puberty blockers and cross sex hormones. Listening to a young woman’s voice permanently deepened by years of testosterone is heartbreaking. These are irreversible changes imposed on developing bodies.

Jonni Skinner’s testimony captures the pipeline perfectly. As a boy with a more feminine temperament (often a predictor of later same-sex attraction, not transgender identity), he encountered trans influencers online. They promised his life would improve if he transitioned — and worsen if he didn’t. Doctors echoed the mantra to his mother: “Would you rather have a trans daughter or a dead son?”

No meaningful mental health exploration followed. Instead, he was fast-tracked onto puberty blockers and estrogen. The result? Arrested puberty, stunted genital development, and anorgasmia — the permanent inability to experience orgasm or normal sexual function. As Jonni stated: “I’m a 23-year-old gay man who’s never had an orgasm and may never experience one. Let that sink in.”

The Scott Wiener Hearing

Watching Senator Wiener during the testimony was telling. He shifted uncomfortably, adjusted his glasses repeatedly, and showed visible discomfort as Jonni laid out the truth he didn’t want to hear. Even other medical doctors have admitted the harms. Former WPATH president Dr. Marci Bowers — the California surgeon who performed genital surgery on Jazz Jennings at age 17 (which didn’t go so well) — has acknowledged that puberty blockers followed by cross-sex hormones often result in no orgasms and underdeveloped genitals. Yet earlier claims (including in Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman?) she suggested patients could simply stop the medications and revert to normal. That is false.

This Is Not Care — It’s Experimentation

Gender distress and dysphoria in children are real and deserve compassionate mental health support, not automatic medicalization. The Supreme Court’s Skrmetti ruling (which cited an amici brief written by attorney Diana Lutfi Esq. and referenced by Justice Clarence Thomas) affirmed that states can protect minors from these interventions.

Medical School Experiences

During our psychiatry rotation, we listened to many adults who transitioned to the other sex. From the pulpit, they shared their full life stories, results, realities, medical details, the surgeries, and more. We witnessed some of these sex-change surgeries in the operating room and it’s everything that you can dream of. They are very hard to watch, but many surgeons perform them. And to be honest, some have technically perfected them in some cases.

Among the biggest complaints from patients who have undergone so-called “bottom surgery” (genital reconstruction) was that they could no longer experience sexual intercourse the way they could when they were their original biological sex.

Canadian researcher Dr. Kenneth Zucker

This young man could have been spared all of this if psychologists had heeded the findings of Canadian researcher Dr. Kenneth Zucker (and colleagues at the Toronto gender clinic). Those studies showed that young boys with a feminine temperament are likely to grow up to be gay 80–90% of the time — and the rest will usually outgrow their gender confusion and live normal lives as males. In fact, nearly all children experiencing gender dysphoria naturally desist. As many as 80–98% become comfortable with their biological sex if allowed to progress through puberty without medical intervention.

Exploring why young adolescents exhibit a masculine or feminine temperament despite their biological sex is important. Failing to explore such questions with the child, family or mental health professionals only leads to more severe gender dysphoria and causes human beings to hate their body even more. These young adolescents avoid the irreversible harm caused to their body and loss of sexual function, as has happened to many, rendering them modern day eunuchs.

We’re up against an ideology that is disconnected from science, logic, and long-term outcomes. These interventions happen without anything resembling real informed consent. No child can consent to the risks, benefits, and alternatives for something they don’t fully understand, nor grasp the permanent reality that comes with these procedures. Chloe Cole tells her story very well. It goes without saying that transgenderism is the only mental illness demanding that the rest of the society adopt the patient’s delusion as a part of “treatment.” What happened to this young man is outrageous. And it’s admirable that he retains the capacity to be a strong advocate for those harmed like him.

This is precisely why the recent Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Skrmetti — which rejected unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination and protected therapists’ ability to provide exploratory care — is so monumental. Yet California lawmakers are already attempting workarounds like SB 934 to silence dissenting therapists. Senator Scott Wiener voted YES on SB 934, a bill that targets therapists — including Christian counselors — who help gender-dysphoric children accept their biological reality. What else would we have expected him to do? This legislation represents the latest effort to suppress legitimate therapy and push confused children toward irreversible medical procedures.

As J.K. Rowlings eloquently writes, “Trans people exist. I have no desire for them not to exist; indeed, I wish them safety, happiness, and health. However, ‘existence does not, and should not, mean the violation of other people’s right to privacy, dignity and freedom of speech, or the reconfiguration of society to indulge a fallacy.”