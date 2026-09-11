The Death of Susan Edwards on September 11th, 2001

Life changes in an instant, the ordinary instant. For example, on September 11th, 2001, the clear blue sky from which the planes fell. The routine errand that ended on the shoulder with the car in flames. He was on his way home from work, happy, successful, healthy, and then gone.

At some point, in the interest of remembering what seemed most striking about what had happened on September 11th, I considered adding those words: the ordinary instant. Immediately I saw that there would be no need to add the word “ordinary” because there would be no forgetting it.

Twenty-five years ago, at approximately five o’clock in the evening of September 11th, 2001, my mother, Susan Joy Edwards, appeared to, or did, experience chest pain at her home and was then taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Apple Valley, California.

The memory never left my mind. It was, in fact, the ordinary nature of everything that had preceded the event that prevented…