Jerrod Sessler is a former Navy officer, NASCAR driver, cancer survivor, and regenerative farmer. He’s also running for US Congress in Eastern Washington. At dinner, he told me about his fight with metastatic melanoma that almost killed him, and he beat it mainly by changing his diet to eating whole foods; he was able to avoid chemotherapy. Like many, he tried the whole-food, vegetable route and then settled on just eating whole foods and never anything in boxes.

Regenerative Farming

You could say he’s the Joel Salatin of the West. He runs a family regenerative farm, raising cattle, produce, chickens, and other livestock. Like Salatin, he uses very little to no pesticides and has found natural ways to increase nitrogen in his soil. He also keeps flies under control ecologically by introducing thousands of gnats, which eat the fly larvae before they can hatch. He calls it a beautiful symbiotic relationship. Above all, he truly understands the importance of terrain and building soil health naturally. My past article on Joel Salatin is here.

Racing Cars and NASCAR

Jerrod also has a long history of racing cars. Dreaming of racing cars since he was 4 years old, he aspired to race NASCAR in the 1990s to the 2000s. He drove the #4 Ford and competed in the NASCAR Northwest Series alongside the likes of Greg Biffle and Kevin Hamlin. He started off on two wheels like many car racers, racing motocross. We spoke about the gift of two wheels (and four) and how it keeps kids out of trouble, keeps families together, and is good, wholesome fun. Racing teaches motivation, discipline, and a lot about life. He continues to support events like “Save Our Racecars Night.”

He knew the late Kyle Busch. We spoke about how sudden his death was and how athletes at that level simply grind through it all. I explained that, coming from a professional athlete background myself, many athletes reach out to me for preventative care like antibiotics or vitamin IV’s when they have chest colds or even early signs of pneumonia. One has to wonder whether Kyle had a doctor looking out for him and if earlier prevention might have changed the outcome.

Transgenderism and the Supreme Court

We also spoke about my experience in the Supreme Court with the US v. Skrmetti case and detransitioners. Living in Washington, he’s seen quite a bit of the transgender madness. Jerrod and I spoke about what drives the children to become transgender in the first place. It most often manifests in single-parent homes without a father or where the parents are divorced.

I shared how I authored a key portion of an amicus brief in the case. During oral arguments, the Tennessee Attorney General read my section aloud directly to Justice Alito. That brief was ultimately cited by Justice Clarence Thomas—the only amicus cited by any justice in the opinion (here).

We also spoke about the realities of transgender surgeries. Jerrod was under the assumption that when a girl or woman has their breasts removed, it’s a relatively simple surgery and parts of it can be reversed. I told him another reality. Formal top surgery, or radical mastectomy for transgender purposes, is a very invasive procedure that requires a very high level of pain and narcotic medications similar to that of an open-heart surgery. We all agreed that it’s a mental illness and somehow, as a society, we must come to terms with how to best manage these poor individuals who’ve found themselves into it.

The Great American State Fair

After dinner, we visited the Great American State Fair that happens at the National Mall each year. It’s a great national exposition. It serves as a centerpiece of America’s 250th anniversary and is organized by Freedom 250. It showcases all 50 states plus territories and D.C. through exhibits highlighting local culture, traditions, foods, innovations, and attractions. Interestingly one can learn about the Departments of War, Commerce and Transportation. Some states opted out for political reasons. One of these states was Jerrod’s own Washington, but in fact we found a Washington State visit and Jerrod made a video of his visit. A great exhibit was NASCAR in North Carolina.

The Power of Food to Heal

Jerrod brought up his past lifestyle of eating only vegetables. He now eats a normal varied diet including meats, fish, vegetables, and milk. In his book, he discusses the healing power of food. The main thing is to eat real food and only food with a few real ingredients. Eating real food is a common-sense approach to reducing chronic disease, diabetes, and obesity. Jerrod was also once obese, and he lost his weight through diet and exercise. Sessler was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic melanoma and given about a 5% chance of survival. This is the title of his book “Five Percent Chance” where he tells his cancer survival story.

Melanoma is one of those cancers that is particularly responsive to metabolic interventions, which is why researchers like Thomas Seyfried advocate targeting cancer’s reliance on glucose and glutamine through ketogenic diets and related therapies. Jerrod basically changed his diet and lifestyle and fortunately the rest worked out for him. It shows that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results by taking ownership.

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