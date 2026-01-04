The Dakar Rally

The 48th edition of the Dakar Rally is underway, starting and finishing in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on January 3rd. The 2026 route will form an 8,000 km loop, including 4,900 km of timed specials and a rest day in Riyadh. I like to write about the Dakar Rally each year because I spent many years supporting the race as a physician, translator, and physio/masseuse for the US Dakar Rally Team. Though I haven’t returned since the rally left Africa, I remain involved behind the scenes, supporting racers such as two-time Dakar winner Ricky Brabec, Sarah Brabec, and 20-year Dakar rally veteran Kellon Walch. Last year, I helped manage Ricky Brabec’s comeback after his knee injury; he finished 5th overall. I still have tons of stories to tell about medical adventures, the race, new faraway places, strange lands and cultures, as well as life and death—I hope you enjoy them.

The Real Dakar Rally?

