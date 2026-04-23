Developing your Speed Signature for Marathon Day

Before we dive into developing your speed signature, it’s worth reviewing this book's fundamental points. Since 1990, we have worked hard developing these “old school” concepts to bring back the art of variable pace running. We have summarized more than twenty-five years of the beginnings of a small personal scientific revolution! With a better understanding of physiological adaptations to exercise, it becomes apparent that we are meant to run using frequency and variation. We need to be allowed to run free. To move forward, we always remind our runners and research colleagues to overcome these ideas of constant pace training that have slowed us down. By identifying our speeds, we can use time and intensity to characterize the energy demands that can serve as benchmarks for constructing a personalized training program. As an internationally acclaimed professor in exercise physiology, Dr. Billat has freed herself from the traditional research of constant speed to move towards acceleration models (positive and negative). Finally, running a marathon using our sensations is the goal.

Here is a short timeline of Dr. Billat’s journey:

1985-88: The lactate threshold exists only in an incremental VAMEVAL type protocol. It’s preferable to look for the maximum steady-state velocity of lactate over time: training at this speed of stable state of lactate makes it possible to run for thirty minutes and increases important enzymes.

1990-1995: The MAS and VO2 max are insufficient to characterize the energy profile of a runner. Determining the runner's time limit at maximal aerobic speed (MAS) and develop his/her interval training as a percentage of the time limit at MAS. For example, short intervals like the 15-15s, makes it possible to solicit phosphocreatine by stimulating oxidative phosphorylation and shuttle creatine kinase. Creatine phosphate is used for the contraction of muscle myofibrils.

2000: Using a portable gas exchange gas analyzer in real-world conditions, Dr. Billat’s laboratory determined the velocity requiring the maximum energy at VO2 max by running measuring the time limits between 90 – 140 percent MAS. This allowed us to take into account only the time spent at VO2 max and therefore, the energy supplied by VO2 max and the distance traveled at VO2 max. This critical speed at VO2 max corresponded to the minimum speed associated with VO2 max in a VAMEVAL type protocol but with large variations between the runners (between 95 – 110% of MAS). This meant that the maximum energy produced at VO2 max was at 95 – 105% MAS, depending on the runner. Also, the components of VO2 max (cardiac output and oxygen arterio-venous difference) are not maximized according to the speeds requiring VO2 max.

2006: An interesting experiment is to run 10-km using a variable pace strategy and then measure your average speed, outside of course. Then run that same distance, but at a constant pace with the same average speed, and you will find that in most cases, you will only be able to hold that pace for about 7 kilometers. Dr. Billat showed this in a 2006 research paper. A constant speed 10-km run resulted in higher oxygen consumption, higher average heart rate, higher HR max, and increased metabolic cost than the free-run group. Allowing the runner to vary his speed frees the metabolism to fluctuate between anaerobic and aerobic glycolysis, optimizing the recycling of lactate and creatine phosphate synthesis. Many runners choose a cadence that gives comfort, but not necessarily the best race economy.

2010: Dr. Billat began to move away from the constant speed running model (expressed as a percentage of MAS, for example). Indeed, newer technologies such as high-performance GPS have allowed us to verify that the best racing performances are not achieved at a constant speed. In addition, depending on distances and training times, the actual speed varies greatly.

2015: To determine the maximum energy at VO2 max and its associated speed, we highlighted that the energy at VO2 max provided about 30 percent of the energy during a 100-m race for elite sprinters; and VO2 max provided about 50 percent of the energy over a 3000-m race and only 10 percent for the marathon. However, our data only applied to mid-level marathoners (3.5 hours).

2018: Acceleration-based training improved performance, cardiac function, muscle mechanics, optimized metabolic, and cellular adaptions in an 8-week program. Acceleration-based training also decreases training time and injuries as well as prevents sarcopenia in older mice. Finally, acceleration-based training increases the power reserve, which is essential for running your marathon without hitting the wall and with all the pleasure of running it below your average speed for over half of the race. Running a marathon using speed variations is the key to finishing the event and enjoying the experience. It’s a much safer way to run a marathon as well!

Certainly, we can now offer a new method of training for the marathon. We can run faster by using our ability to feel and control the pace without thinking. Our race strategies will not help us when we are trying to get from point A to B in an actual marathon in the best time possible. We are not machines with predictive control loops in anticipatory action. Recall that force is the ability to accelerate a mass, Newton's definition of unity. It will no longer be necessary to train endless miles to achieve fractional improvements. We want to free the runner from the stress of not being able to run the eighth 200-m in a specific time.

In conclusion, a quarter of a century had to pass to change the ideas of constant pace running. We hope that this book will save you time running and avoid the inutile physiological debates that abound on the internet. The marathon is a powerful generator of sensory experiences that we have blurred with numbers and dogmatic scientific approaches. We have shown that the records (at all levels of performance) can be beaten using variable speed if we examine the running speeds via a GPS-watch. The best running performance is not achieved at a constant speed but variable speeds. Indeed, every mile or kilometer time point hides large variations that are specific to each runner. Be able to understand its hidden meaning by analyzing the successive physiological states of these variations of speed. The goal of the race is to be able to finish without early fatigue without putting oneself in danger, beyond the limits of our physiological constants (glycemia, temperature, dehydration, acidosis., etc.).

FUNDAMENTAL POINT N ° 1: VARIABLE SPEED

On this point, it is clear: the successful races are carried out with a fast start, then a decrease in speed followed by variations of speed. Near the end of the marathon, the runner will have the ability to reaccelerate to the same level of their starting speed. Numerous statistics and scientific research support these claims. To schematize this point, it evokes that we must run-in a U-shaped pattern. In other words, having a fast start above the average target speed, then most of the race slightly below the average target speed, and a new acceleration at the end of the race above the average target speed. The strategy is to start quickly and “do not resist the euphoria of the start” and let go and find your pace of comfort and reaccelerate near the end.

FUNDAMENTAL POINT N ° 2: INCREASE YOUR SPEED RESERVE

The key to success is through an increase of muscular strength! This is what we have been saying for years now. To run a fast marathon, one must also be capable of running a fast 10-km. It goes even further by saying that we must develop power over 10 and 30 seconds. It is this power that, in addition to allowing you to withstand fatigue, will allow you to withstand a quick start. To develop this power, Dr. Billat proposes three simple to follow types of accelerations: soft, medium, and strong.

FUNDAMENTAL POINT 3: MINIMALIST AND QUALITATIVE TRAINING

Dr. Billat has studied for more than 30 years the science of running. She points out the benefits of variable-paced training, and the disadvantages of constant-paced training: monotony, high volume, the imposition of one-pace. To make training as efficient as possible and avoid injuries (for the master's runner in particular), integrate accelerations of 10 seconds starting from a medium speed zone by repeating them; 10 times every 3 minutes, for example.

FUNDAMENTAL POINT N ° 4: LISTENING TO YOUR SENSATIONS

Putting sensations back at the center of the training process is one of the pillars of BillaTraining.com. It's about giving you back the ability to control your racing speed in training and competition. This comes first and foremost by a test called the RABIT, an acronym for Running Advisor BillaTraining, which is based on sensations and accelerations interspersed with minutes of recovery. We must take back our primacy to sensations and variable speeds with no more imposed speeds and constant-speed-high-mileage traditional training plans.

FUNDAMENTAL POINT N ° 5: VARIABLE SPEED TRAINING

The last key of the BillaTraining.com secret lies in variable speeds in competition and training. Each session must incorporate variations in speed within the body of the session.

· Example of perception session: 3 x (4 min at endurance / 2 min pace at marathon pace/1 min at MAS)

· Example of strength/speed session: 4 – 6 seconds of acceleration every 3 minutes within 30 minutes at marathon pace

· Example of cardio efficiency session: 5 x (3 min in acceleration up to MAS/1 min at marathon pace)

· Example of tolerance session to acidosis: 6 x (4 min in endurance/1 min of sprint in acceleration)

Developing Your Speed Signature

Your speed signature is the culmination of your physiology, running economy, psychology, metabolism, and performance. Think of your speed signature as to what you know how to do innately during the marathon. The speed signature is a combination of strategies and feedbacks during the race based on physiological and mental feelings. The result of the RABIT® test allows you to devise a speed variation strategy to achieve the best possible time given your current energy profile. We want a performance to be considered in these two dimensions: a realistic time for the marathon and the way to achieve it. Remember that a straight line is the shortest path from one point to another, provided that the two points are in front of each other (Pierre Dac).

What this comes down to is that the most effective and least arduous way to run will be to take advantage of your fresh muscles by starting quickly. Then gradually reduce your speed to cover the most kilometers below your final average speed as defined according to your performance objectives. Your marathon race strategy starts at the highest speed of your so-called “medium” comfort zone. You will then vary your speeds (make waves) by staying in this zone between the highest and the lowest speeds. The comfort speed zone “medium” is the speed to use on the marathon. Finally, you will slightly increase your pace over the last two kilometers (remember the U-shaped racing strategies). By using this strategy, you will not only run faster than you do while running at a constant speed, but you will also recover three times faster (3 weeks instead of 9 weeks). Indeed, the marathon “leaves deep muscular tracks” when it is run steadily up to a limit that will often hit the famous 30th-km where the speed and energy run out.

The Ten Golden Rules of the BillaTraining.com Method

In conclusion, here are the ten golden rules before you start to live by the BillaTraining.com method. It is necessary to follow the following rules for at least 12 weeks for the best results.

1. Perform a Strength, Cardio, Acidosis, or Perception session 2 or 3 times a week separated by 48-hours. For example, perform a Force session on Tuesday, a Perception session on Friday.

2. Long run on Sunday. This training can be free (distance, time, etc.) or a repetition of your personal speed signature. During the 1 – 3-hour free run/walk, try to keep your sensations in mind and vary your speed from easy to a sprint during each of these sessions.

3. On Wednesday, run a tolerance-to-acidosis session. Then on Saturday, run a perception session. On Sunday, a long run using your speed signature (which we also propose to calculate in the 3-month program at www.BillaTraining.com).

4. If you do not want to do a workout for various reasons (busy workday, fatigue, etc.), do not do it and move to the next day.

5. The specific sessions should last about 30 minutes. Since they are based on perception, you will be sure to focus on yourself, and it is best to run alone.

6. Do not watch your GPS-watch while running, stay focused on your sensations, and analyze your curve after the training that corresponds to your difficulty level.

7. Finding the time to watch a movie, have a family meal, play an online video game, read a good book, are all integral parts of the training. By having time to do these things, you will be more than happy to train and compete. How many runners find themselves on the starting line early on a Sunday morning wondering, “what are they doing here?”

8. The variety of sessions is what promotes progress and prevents overtraining.

9. Experiment with your sessions and share them with us because we do not hold the absolute truth! Just as the present is only worth the intensity, we must live in the moment. The race makes us more palpable to the moment.

10. Dare to be different, and above all, enjoy yourself!

For more information, visit the new Billatraining.com website now available in English!

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https://www.amazon.com/Science-Marathon-Variable-Pace-Running/dp/0978709438

https://www.8020endurance.com/book-review-the-science-of-the-marathon/

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