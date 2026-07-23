La Douleur by Jean Escoula 1890. Escoula was an apprentice of Auguste Rodin.

Chief Complaint: A 60-year-old male presented with acute right upper back pain.

The patient initially described waking up with a nagging back pain following a 3-hour tennis match one week earlier. The pain seemed to peak about one week later and then presented as severe back pain. The pain was constant, about a 7 to 8 out of 10 on the VAS pain scale, and it was increased with raising the arm above the shoulder or head, and lateral neck movement. There was no radiation of the pain, electric charges, or numbness.

Stretching, NSAIDs (ibuprofen), and heat were initially applied and helped minimally. After which, the patient sought chiropractic treatment. He was evaluated by a chiropractic physician which highlighted possible thoracic rib subluxation with myospasm versus sprain.

Chiropractic Treatment.

The chiropractor performed massage to the thoracic area, ART (active release techniques) of the right upper extremity, myofascial release, and chiropractic manipulation as tolerated. The chiropractor was able to adjust some areas; however, the right upper back remained tight and painful.

The patient sought further treatment and the decision was then to have a physician administer percutaneous hydrotomy to the painful area.

Percutaneous hydrotomy for the right upper back:

A tumescent anesthesia of saline and lidocaine were injected with a 0.4mm mesotherapy needle into the area of pain using aseptic technique.

Then a solution containing local anesthetics (procaine), magnesium, Toradol, dexamethasone, trace minerals, amino acids, and pentoxifylline was injected into the painful areas of the back.

Following the percutaneous hydrotomy treatment, a 1-hour hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) session in a chamber was performed.

These modalities provided a better level of relief; the pain was now about 3 out of 10 on the pain scale.

The patient continued to perform stretches and also took a muscle-relaxant medication before bed.

The next day

The pain improved, and the muscle spasms decreased to the point where chiropractic manipulation became possible.

During chiropractic manipulation, the patient felt a release sensation of the rib / joint “pop” back into place with an audible popping sound.

The patient performed another HBOT treatment.

What happened?

The patient felt much better after the treatment. Although the area of back pain remained tender, range of motion was restored, and the back pain improved within 24 hours of presentation.

This is a common presentation of back pain associated with a “dislocated rib” — which is usually a mild displacement of a thoracic vertebral joint (costovertebral or costotransverse). Although the displacement is typically minor, it can cause an inordinate amount of pain, as many patients can attest.

Initially, the chiropractor couldn’t adjust the back because the muscles were too tight around the vertebral joint. This is where using a technique like percutaneous hydrotomy can help.

Percutaneous hydrotomy can be ideal for these situations because the treatment is multi-modal. Percutaneous hydrotomy in this case can be thought of as utilizing the sub-cutaneous tissues as a long acting release mechanism to the underlying affected tissues. This mechanism is well documented and more information can be found in the Stopping Pain book.

Local anesthetics – numb the area of pain, break the pain cycle, and allow some relief from muscle spasms. Although the local anesthetics wear off, breaking the pain cycle is important. As I wrote in the last post, pain is as real as it gets. Providing some relief can make a huge difference.

Procaine – provides some local anesthetic action as well as some immune effects to the area of inflammation.

Beyond simple nerve blockade, procaine and other local anesthetics exert direct and indirect effects on inflammation, especially when injected locally (e.g., trigger points, scars, or peri-articular areas in musculoskeletal injuries):

Inhibition of pro-inflammatory pathways: Reduces release of cytokines (e.g., TNF-α, IL-6).

Suppression of neutrophil and immune cell activity: Decreases adhesion, migration, and accumulation of polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) at inflammatory sites.

Anti-inflammatory medications – a small dose of Toradol is a strong NSAID that relieves pain. The small amount of dexamethasone (2mg) also acts as an anti-inflammatory and provides some effect at the level of the nerves and the vertebral joint in question.

Trace minerals – provide cellular support to the cells associated with the pain.

Also called micro-minerals, trace minerals are essential elements required in tiny amounts that serve as critical cofactors for enzymes, antioxidants, and cellular processes. In the context of musculoskeletal pain and injuries, they provide support to the cells involved in pain. Deficiencies are common and can worsen inflammation, oxidative stress, delayed healing, and chronic pain.

Many animal studies show that low dose subcutaneous injections are safe and increases the concentration of trace minerals in the body. We have never seen a negative reaction from injecting trace minerals in our percutaneous hydrotomy protocols.

Magnesium helps calm irritated nerves and treat pain.

During injury, inflammation, or sustained pain signaling, the channel opens → excessive Ca²⁺ entry triggers central sensitization (“wind-up”), amplifying pain signals and leading to hyperalgesia/allodynia.

Magnesium reduces neuronal hyperexcitability, prevents or attenuates central sensitization, and lowers pain perception. This is why magnesium is particularly effective for irritated nerves.

Pentoxifylline acts as an immune modulator, vasodilation and improved microcirculation: Enhances local blood flow, aiding clearance of inflammatory mediators and tissue repair.

Pentoxifylline is a methylxanthine derivative primarily known for improving blood flow, but it is also a potent immune modulator and anti-inflammatory agent. Downregulates pro-inflammatory cytokines: Strongly inhibits production of TNF-α, IL-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-12, and IFN-γ from macrophages, monocytes, and T-cells.

Hemorheological (Blood Flow) Benefits Relevant to Injury

Improves red blood cell deformability and flexibility.

Reduces blood viscosity.

Enhances microcirculation and tissue oxygenation

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) involves exposure to high concentrations of oxygen in a pressurized chamber (typically 1.5–2.5 ATA for 60–120 minutes per session). It is used as an adjunct treatment for musculoskeletal injuries, including muscle strains/tears, ligament sprains, tendonitis, contusions, and some fractures, as well as for post-surgical recovery. See my past article on HBOT here.

HBOT dramatically increases dissolved oxygen in plasma (independent of hemoglobin), delivering oxygen to injured, swollen, or poorly perfused areas.

Restores cellular ATP production, reduces lactic acid buildup, and prevents secondary hypoxic damage in contused or edematous tissues.

Anti-Inflammatory and Edema Reduction

Stimulates angiogenesis (new blood vessel formation) via VEGF and other growth factors.

Promotes fibroblast proliferation and collagen synthesis, improving tensile strength in tendons, ligaments, and muscle scars.

Activates satellite cells (muscle stem cells) and macrophages, accelerating myofiber regeneration and maturation in damaged muscle.

Mobilizes stem cells and growth factors.

Reduces oxidative stress when used appropriately (paradoxically enhances antioxidant defenses).

Supports bone healing (osteoblast activity and osteosynthesis) in fractures or bone marrow edema.

Acute muscle injuries / exercise-induced damage: Meta-analyses show HBOT significantly accelerates recovery of muscle injury markers and function (stronger effect than on soreness alone).

Soft tissue / sports injuries: Promising results for faster return to play in strains, sprains, and contusions, especially when started early (within 24–48 hours).

Healing is an inside job

Musculoskeletal injuries and chronic diseases are seldom resolved with a quick fix—they take years to develop and and heal. Balancing the biological terrain is a good first step since diseases develop because of a depleted terrain. The importance of water can’t be overemphasized. Water is the aquarium for the salts that assure cellular function, giving us life energy. Hopefully this gives you another side of treating injuries and what’s possible.

Refs

A comprehensive article on DMSO

https://journalofsportsmedicine.org/full-text/746/eng

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3382683/

Arthington JD, Moriel P, Martins PG, Lamb GC, Havenga LJ. Effects of trace mineral injections on measures of performance and trace mineral status of pre- and postweaned beef calves. J Anim Sci. 2014 Jun;92(6):2630-40. doi: 10.2527/jas.2013-7164. PMID: 24867937.

Machado VS, Oikonomou G, Lima SF, Bicalho ML, Kacar C, Foditsch C, Felippe MJ, Gilbert RO, Bicalho RC. The effect of injectable trace minerals (selenium, copper, zinc, and manganese) on peripheral blood leukocyte activity and serum superoxide dismutase activity of lactating Holstein cows. Vet J. 2014 May;200(2):299-304. doi: 10.1016/j.tvjl.2014.02.026. Epub 2014 Feb 28. PMID: 24685102.

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