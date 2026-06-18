The recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Freedom 250 event at the White House marked a turning point: for the first time, traditionally working-class sports were celebrated at the center of American power. The America 250 celebration directly connects popular, accessible sports to the nation’s identity.

Sometimes, presidents support cool sports moments. For example, Obama playing basketball with LeBron James was widely recognized as fun. Theodore Roosevelt once engaged in boxing matches in the White House, which left him blind in one eye. This event, President Trump brought that spirit of athleticism and inclusivity to the forefront, making this anniversary about more than just history—it’s a reflection of modern American culture.

Fabric of America

Events like UFC Freedom 250 highlight the cultural relevance of sports and are part of the fabric that keep us together. Notably, the events featured mixed martial arts (MMA) and motocross. This was the first time dirt bikes and freestyle motocross stunts had ever been performed on the White House grounds. The shows were part of a broader “Freedom 250” fan festival that included concerts and Blue Angels flyovers.

The UFC is the most popular combat sport in America — and one of the biggest spectacles in the world. It’s legal, legitimate, and massively watched by millions here and abroad.

UFC and motocross represent the sports of working and middle-class America. Their presence at the White House represents the voices of everyday Americans in national celebrations, underscoring a core message: America’s identity is tied to accessible, popular sports, not just elite pastimes. Recognizing these sports on the South Lawn brings the Fourth of July spirit and national pride to the front stage.

The Nitro Circus crew, led by Travis Pastrana, collaborated with UFC/Dana White to present a star-studded lineup of motocross and FMX legends, including:

Ricky Carmichael.

Jeremy McGrath.

Brian Deegan.

“Twitch”

What the UFC Freedom 250 event means to middle-class America

The spectacles of the UFC and motocross at the White House garnered significant attention, both positive and negative. No matter what you think, the sports of mixed martial arts and motocross are about as down-home American as you get.

I can write on this subject because motocross and wrestling shaped my life. Growing up in the Mojave Desert, I dreamed of becoming a professional motocross racer and wrestled in high school. Though I never made a living at motocross, I raced professionally (for fun) and even raced Jeremy McGrath in the amateur ranks.

Motocross and wrestling taught me determination and perseverance, qualities I carried into my pre-medical and medical school studies. At my high school reunion, my friend Jack Lucky stood up and highlighted my unexpected path to medical school, surprising my classmates and turning many heads. My friend Jason Williams Esq. raced professional motocross and went on to become a successful lawyer and CPA. He credits his motocross history as essential to getting through law school.

The UFC and Motocross Elite

Since medical school, I’ve focused on anesthesiology and sports medicine, helping UFC fighters and motocross racers—especially with pain procedures such as Percutaneous Hydrotomy. I have worked with notable athletes including Bo Nickal (UFC) and Zach Osborne (motocross). Bo Nickal in fact won his match at the UFC Freedom 250.

However, it’s not just about my story.

Motocross and mixed martial arts are deeply rooted in middle America, representing a unique kind of freedom. Supporting these sports means championing the freedoms that define American life: the autonomy, discipline, and the possibility to rise to the top no matter where you come from. Motocross and MMA are more than just competitions—they are reflections of core American values that should be celebrated for the country’s 250th anniversary.

Motocross and the UFC draw huge crowds in many countries. It produces a level of awe that humans yearn for; it’s been ingrained in our DNA for at least 10 million years. See my article about why we applaud here.

The Stuff That Keeps Us Hanging On

Sports like motocross and MMA are like the hit song from Dwight Yoakam -- Guitars, Cadillacs… and that hillbilly music…



It’s truly the stuff that keeps us hanging on. On the track or on the mat, everyone is equal. Income level or nor how much money your parents have matter. That’s the beauty of these sports. Families involved in sports are more likely to stay together. Wrestling, MMA, motocross, and just about every sport for that matter keep kids grounded, teach them fair play, and most importantly encourages them to aim up. Sports have a reasonable cost of entry. It’s time to put politics aside for the freedom of all Americans and our children.

Finally, think of what motorcycling did for international relations and business. The spectacle of motocross and road racing is only possible because of Japanese manufacturers (Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki). They didn’t just “invade” the U.S. motorcycle market — they revolutionized it through superior engineering, manufacturing precision, and relentless innovation. The UFC is now in Mexico, China, Europe, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ideally, more Americans will recognize how sports like MMA and motocross reflect both the nation’s spirit, working class heroes, and its values, ensuring they earn the recognition they deserve.

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