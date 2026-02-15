Hangry is not normal hunger.

Normal hunger is usually brought about by smelling food. It’s also common to feel normal hunger around our normal mealtimes because our digestive system has its own internal clock that keeps excellent track of time. (This is why your dog or cat always seems to know when it’s dinner o’clock.)

Ordinary hunger does not make us angry or irritable. And unless we’ve gone for days without eating, normal hunger is a light stomach-grumbling sensation that goes away when we ignore it.

Hypoglycemia makes us hangry.

Hangry on on the other hand is hard to ignore. It’s related to a serious condition called hypoglycemia, which means low blood sugar. (Hypoglycemia technically means low blood sugar, but many people feel hypoglycemic when their blood sugar is still normal!)

When our blood sugar drops, we can obsess about food. Falling blood sugar often makes us nasty to be around. So much so, that researchers designed a study specifically to investigate whether falling blood sugar really impaired our brain function, or if hangry was just an excuse for bad behavior. Their findings were remarkable. “We found evidence that a change in glucose level can have a lasting effect on mood,” said Prof. Francesco Leri, the lead investigator on the study. [link].

But consider this. When I was a kid, hangry was not a thing. Today, it’s very common for people to feel hangry. I’ve asked many people my age if they remember being hangry as a kid. Nobody does. But kids today get hangry all the time.

Has something changed?

My research suggests our unhealthy food supply is making us hangry.

My research suggests that the epidemics of obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic diseases are all directly related to the overlooked but parallel epidemic of kids, adults, teachers, policemen, doctors, lawyers, and Indian chiefs frequently feeling hangry. We feel hangry more often due to a precursor of type 2 diabetes called insulin resistance. When we are metabolically healthy, we rarely feel angry. So if you often feel hangry, there’s a good chance you have insulin resistance.

But who am I? I’m not an academic. I’m not at the NIH. I’m not at some think tank. Why am I doing this sort of research? For the simple reason that medical science is not.

Medical science is not even paying attention to hangry.

No medical conference I’ve attended focused on hangry. Not even conferences specifically dedicated to metabolic diseases like obesity, diabetes, or fatty liver. You’d think with all the discussion around eating healthy, there’d be some interest in whether we might be gaining weight because our experience of hunger is so often abnormal.

It’s common knowledge that people with type 2 diabetes feel hypoglycemic and hungry when their blood sugar is normal. It’s also common knowledge that insulin resistance develops before full-blown diabetes. Years ago, I realized that people with undiagnosed insulin resistance, who are often normal weight, feel hangry quite often.

So I looked deeper into the connection between hangry, obesity, and diet for myself.

Discovering the Effects of Toxic Processed Seed Oils: The Hateful Eight

A collection of eight highly processed oils in the food supply that I call the Hateful Eight seed oils are changing our body chemistry. This change makes us susceptible to something called oxidative stress. Oxidative stress makes it hard for our body to get energy from our body fat between meals. And when we can’t get energy, we get hungry—hangry. I myself had undiagnosed insulin resistance in my late 20s but had no idea how it was negatively affecting my moods, my energy, and my ability to think and learn. Now that I’ve changed my diet, I feel almost like a new person.

This discovery is so important I’ve since written two books about it. The latest is called Dark Calories. It teaches you how to control oxidative stress in your body with ordinary food. No exotic supplements or extreme exercise are required. Sound too good to be true? Check out the testimonials in the Amazon reviews!

With over two decades of clinical experience and expertise in genetic and biochemical research, Dr. Cate can help you to reverse metabolic disease and reshape your body.

Share

Leave a comment