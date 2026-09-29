A Physician’s Review of Iliad Athletics for Physical Education

Many historians have written about what honesty means. It is telling the truth to other and to yourself even when the truth is uncomfortable. In athletics it means accurate count of your reps, admitting when you cut a corner, and refusing to pretend you gave more than you did.

Our physical education today is the antithesis of the above statement. Physical education (PE) used to mean how to become the CEO of your own body through athleticism, gymnastics, field fitness, Olympics, developing character, and building self-worth. Far fewer PE programs today teach these skills and connect physical challenge to classical virtues.

In fact, just to show how far in the other direction things have gone, in JD Vance’s latest book Communion, he spoke about a dinner meeting he had with a billionaire AI developer and the topic of how to build intrinsic worth through work. The AI developer’s answer was that universal basic income (UBI) for all was the answer and that people should rely less on work. Vance asked his dinner guest if we gave everyone UBI, how would people build their own self-worth? The AI developer replied, “That’s easy, every one will get UBI and their self-worth will be developed through competitive video gaming.”

That was an actual discussion and not a line from a dystopian novel.

WHERE CLASSICAL PE BELONGS

Classical physical education (PE) belongs at the center of a child’s formation. One can almost imagine a small outdoor class in Aristotle’s Greece: bodies trained so that minds and wills have something sturdy to work with. Cultivating fitness is an apt title for this work. Iliad athletics is trying to grow children with solid foundations—bodies that can move, minds that can attend, and characters that can bear weight. That is both a medical and an educational good. Schools that treat PE as recess with a clipboard are underutilizing one of their most powerful tools.

Today, most modern PE programs are confined to indoor spaces and plastic props. If PE is even taught at all. Many opt of out of PE classes. We need to return physical education to functional movement, outdoor experience, and purposeful challenge—the kind of training that builds strength, confidence, and durable habits rather than a passing grade for “gym.” As Iliad Athletics founder Patrick Whalen has argued, PE should be a prominent part of every child’s general education. Physical education is not an afterthought; it’s an educational force-multiplier.

NATURE SUPPLIES THE CLASSROOM

The curriculum is organized around three simple tenets: fitness, nature, and character. French PE educator Georges Hébert’s Méthode Naturelle is an explicit influence: running, jumping, climbing, carrying, and moving over real terrain rather than manufactured equipment. This is how children grow and progress. Work capacity can be measured. CrossFit inventor Greg Glassman’s 2002 article, What is Fitness, defined work capacity across broad time and modal domains—not sport specialization, but the capacity to do useful work with the body over a lifetime.

PHYSICAL EDUCATION IS A PRESCRIPTION

From a medical standpoint, physical activity is associated with improved attention and memory and with reduced risk of anxiety and depression in children. In 2024, about 15% of adolescents (3.8 million) reported a past-year major depressive episode; among those, about 31% said they took prescription medication. That is over 2 millions kids on medication for depression — mostly SSRIs.

Spending time in natural environments is associated with lower stress, fewer ADHD symptoms, and better mental health. God only knows what will happen if we allow competitive video gaming to define our self-worth.

OUR CHILDREN NEED THIS

Today more than ever, our children lack exercise, sunlight, and fresh air—and no one is asking them to grow physically or morally. Iliad treats that as a design problem, not an inevitable condition of the school day. Iliad’s movement vocabulary is simple, portable, and adult-relevant. Foundational movements are taught with proper posture, which reduces the risk of back injury. They include the bird dog, the Turkish get-up, the bear crawl, rucking, kettlebell work, wrestling, and dance. The program draws on clinicians and coaches to give students lifelong skills, using proven methods from Kelly Starrett’s mobility work, Stuart McGill’s spine research, and Hébert’s educational exercises. Teachers are given structure without a rigid script. The materials are meant to prompt imagination, which is well suited to busy teachers and distractible students.

EAT REAL FOOD

Nutrition literacy—what real food is, how to read a label—is part of the same formation. With our chronic disease epidemic, this information is more valuable than ever. Again we have to become the CEOs of our own bodies. Chronic disease is an epidemic and more than half of people aged 65 and higher cannot get up off the floor with one or two hands.

­­­NOT THE ORDINARY PE CLASS

What distinguishes Iliad from ordinary PE is its moral texture. Students practice real-world tasks, including carrying another person to safety. Character lessons are tied to figures who embodied endurance and duty—Roger Banister, Paul, Washington, Pat Tillman, Jesse Owens, Churchill. NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice captures the ethos well: “Today I will do what others won’t so tomorrow I can do what others can’t.”

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