In 2023, I started committing to the newsletter and writing every week. I now look forward to setting aside time to dive into the writing process, untangle what went through my mind that week, and explore the questions that are alive in me.

I explore questions like:

Why does work and not health seem to be the center of life for so many people?

How do we practice “Health versus Illness medicine?”

How can we treat chronic pain and get people back to better functioning?

What does it really take to reinvent your life path, and why is it so hard?

How do we treat the mental illness crisis, and why ketamine might be an option?

How do you start fresh and learn new things once you enter your 30s and beyond?

How are others hacking a living in the modern world?

A Few Things Worth Sharing

I’m a bit of a polymath. I have diverse experiences in a range of disciplines. Most importantly, I’m a father, husband, author, medical doctor, cyclist, runner, tennis enthusiast, world traveler, fluent French Speaker, and licensed multi-engine pilot. I write about chronic pain, percutaneous hydrotomy, suicide and ketamine, anesthesia, marathon running, the Dakar Rally, first responders and mental health, elite protectors, and much more. I even did a SPEAKer Event in New York about my experience with suicide & ketamine.

Why this? Why now?

That’s a great question. I am constantly learning about something. I hope I can read for you, write the stories, and create the best resource for people who care about these subjects. It’s not enough just to read the internet. You must cultivate a sense of proportion and synthesis to make sense of it.

