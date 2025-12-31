Johnathan Edwards MD Substack
Patents, Profits, and Patients: Lessons from Debating Big Pharma at Oxford
Recently, Gerald Posner delivered a series of lectures at Peterson Academy titled Journalism 101.
20 hrs ago
Johnathan Edwards MD
and
Gerald Posner
Saunas & Healthspan
Many patients ask me about my single most effective tool for maintaining long-term health and promoting longevity.
Mar 2
Johnathan Edwards MD
February 2026
Joel Salatin’s Food Emancipation Proclamation Project - Part 2
Joel Salatin is a world-renowned holistic farmer, author, and speaker.
Feb 26
Johnathan Edwards MD
Joel Salatin’s Food Emancipation Proclamation Project
Joel Salatin is a world-renowned holistic farmer, author, and speaker.
Feb 20
Johnathan Edwards MD
Why do we get hangry?
By Dr. Cate Shanahan
Feb 15
Johnathan Edwards MD
All life needs to move. Why?
In my book Stopping Pain, I’ve written extensively about healing occurring through the movement of energy.
Feb 4
Johnathan Edwards MD
January 2026
The Complexity of Modern Medicine and Its Uncertain Future
Over my 25-year medical career, I’ve witnessed profound changes in medicine.
Jan 25
Johnathan Edwards MD
Getting Some Gas in the 2005 Dakar Dakar Veteran Kellon Walch recounts his first marathon stage
We were in Morocco, and stage 5 of the 2005 Dakar Rally was won by Andy Caldecott.
Jan 17
Johnathan Edwards MD
The Best Cure for Post Holiday Sugar Cravings
A guest post by Dr. Cate Shanahan
Jan 16
Johnathan Edwards MD
2005 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Agadir to Smara
Kellon Walch's day and why adrenaline is a double negative
Jan 9
Johnathan Edwards MD
The Real Stories of the Dakar Rally: 2026
The Dakar Rally
Jan 4
Johnathan Edwards MD
December 2025
Brigitte Bardot and The Ketamine Letter: Bardot’s Successful Plea to Russia for Animal Anesthesia
French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot died on December 28, 2025, at age 91 in her home in Saint-Tropez, France.
Dec 31, 2025
Johnathan Edwards MD
